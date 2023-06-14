

Tigers to focus 75pc on self and 25 on Afghanistan: Hathuru



"We don't know much about most of their players. We take a look at the opposition strength and limitation," Hathurusingha told. "But we more like 25 per cent to focus on them and 75 we focus on what can we do".



Afghanistan sans Rashid Khan undoubtedly are weaker but Sri Lanka origin mastermind reminded that Bangladesh are also going to play without their best player Shakib Al Hasan. He said, "Rashid is a quality player. He has done well when he played last time here. At the same time, we also have our one of the best players, Shakib Al Hasan, not ready".

Beside Shakib, Bangladesh ODI skipper and the leading scorer across the formats Tamim Iqbal was seen to struggle with back pain during net practice couple of days back. Tamim's fitness and availability is yet to be confirmed.



"Tamim trained the day before and had some discomfort in certain discipline like batting and fielding. He is going to train today (Tuesday) and we will assess him after that," Hathurusingha informed.



The maestro also ascertained that they have a plan to keep speedster Taskin Ahmed sideline considering the workloads. In this regard he further said, "Taskin trained really well during rehab phase and I think he is in the best condition physically".



"He will be ready to go if we decided to play him. There's nothing stopping at the moment; there's no injury but the bowling workload is the little bit of concern leading up to the period. So, he will also assess after today's (Tuesday) training and make the call," added Hathurusingha.



Regarding the nature of wicket and bowling Hathuru again said, "Grass is green because of the rain the last few days. I have seen green wickets here before. We played against Ireland on a green wicket. We have fast bowlers. So, we need to give them a condition that suits their strength".



"We have good spinners as well. That much heat will deteriorate condition very quickly, and then it'll help the spinners in the latter parts of the game. So, I think this pitch is a good sporting wicket for everybody, the batter, bowlers - fast bowlers and spinners. So, I'd like to see a good contest," he ended.



Bangladesh head coach Chandika Hathurusingha wants to concentrate on own strengths instead of thinking about the Afghanistan, which he inform during the pre-match press conference on Tuesday at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur."We don't know much about most of their players. We take a look at the opposition strength and limitation," Hathurusingha told. "But we more like 25 per cent to focus on them and 75 we focus on what can we do".Afghanistan sans Rashid Khan undoubtedly are weaker but Sri Lanka origin mastermind reminded that Bangladesh are also going to play without their best player Shakib Al Hasan. He said, "Rashid is a quality player. He has done well when he played last time here. At the same time, we also have our one of the best players, Shakib Al Hasan, not ready".Beside Shakib, Bangladesh ODI skipper and the leading scorer across the formats Tamim Iqbal was seen to struggle with back pain during net practice couple of days back. Tamim's fitness and availability is yet to be confirmed."Tamim trained the day before and had some discomfort in certain discipline like batting and fielding. He is going to train today (Tuesday) and we will assess him after that," Hathurusingha informed.The maestro also ascertained that they have a plan to keep speedster Taskin Ahmed sideline considering the workloads. In this regard he further said, "Taskin trained really well during rehab phase and I think he is in the best condition physically"."He will be ready to go if we decided to play him. There's nothing stopping at the moment; there's no injury but the bowling workload is the little bit of concern leading up to the period. So, he will also assess after today's (Tuesday) training and make the call," added Hathurusingha.Regarding the nature of wicket and bowling Hathuru again said, "Grass is green because of the rain the last few days. I have seen green wickets here before. We played against Ireland on a green wicket. We have fast bowlers. So, we need to give them a condition that suits their strength"."We have good spinners as well. That much heat will deteriorate condition very quickly, and then it'll help the spinners in the latter parts of the game. So, I think this pitch is a good sporting wicket for everybody, the batter, bowlers - fast bowlers and spinners. So, I'd like to see a good contest," he ended.