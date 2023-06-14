BCB to proceed for own TV channel







The BCB however, telecasted the 2nd and 3rd ODI of the said tour on its Youtube channel.



In lieu with statement of the BCB President, the parent organisation of country's cricket has decided to apply for the license for own TV channel named BCB TV. The BCB officially informed the news after a board meeting on Monday.

Establishment of new channel will enable cricket fans of Bangladesh to view all domestic and international matches of Bangladesh.



Among other decisions, the board had approved the salary increase for centrally contracted women players, totaling 25 players. Additionally, the match fees for ODI and T20i matches for women players were also approved to be increased.



Besides, the salary contracts and salary enhancement for 2023 were approved for 77 first-class cricketers while match fees for the Bangladesh A Team has been increased for 4-day, one-day, and T20 formats.



Besides, the purchase of land in Pubail, Gazipur, and in Purbachal, Narayanganj for developing cricket grounds has been approved. Additionally, it has been decided that land will be purchased in Chattogram and Bogura for the purpose.



In principle, the board was approved to take immediate measures for the renovation of the inner and outer grounds of Khan Shaheb Osman Ali Stadium in Fatullah to make this playable.



The Board has granted approval for the installation of new and advanced indoor cricket practice turfs at the existing indoor centers across the country including in Chattogram and Sylhet.



The BCB Regional Cricket Association Guidelines-2022 were approved, and the endorsement of Regional (Dhaka, Chittagong, Sylhet, Rangpur, and Rajshahi) Ad-hoc Committees was also granted.



