Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 14 June, 2023, 12:11 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

BCB to proceed for own TV channel

Increase salary of women, first class and A-team players

Published : Wednesday, 14 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 86
Sports Reporter

During the Bangladesh National Cricket team's tour to Ireland this year, no Bangladeshi channel telecasted the international matches live due to royalty and telecast policy issues, after which the BCB President Nazmul Hasan Papon hinted that the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) will go for own TV channel.

The BCB however, telecasted the 2nd and 3rd ODI of the said tour on its Youtube channel.

In lieu with statement of the BCB President, the parent organisation of country's cricket has decided to apply for the license for own TV channel named BCB TV. The BCB officially informed the news after a board meeting on Monday.

Establishment of new channel will enable cricket fans of Bangladesh to view all domestic and international matches of Bangladesh.

Among other decisions, the board had approved the salary increase for centrally contracted women players, totaling 25 players. Additionally, the match fees for ODI and T20i matches for women players were also approved to be increased.

Besides, the salary contracts and salary enhancement for 2023 were approved for 77 first-class cricketers while match fees for the Bangladesh A Team has been increased for 4-day, one-day, and T20 formats.

Besides, the purchase of land in Pubail, Gazipur, and in Purbachal, Narayanganj for developing cricket grounds has been approved. Additionally, it has been decided that land will be purchased in Chattogram and Bogura for the purpose.

In principle, the board was approved to take immediate measures for the renovation of the inner and outer grounds of Khan Shaheb Osman Ali Stadium in Fatullah to make this playable.

The Board has granted approval for the installation of new and advanced indoor cricket practice turfs at the existing indoor centers across the country including in Chattogram and Sylhet.

The BCB Regional Cricket Association Guidelines-2022 were approved, and the endorsement of Regional (Dhaka, Chittagong, Sylhet, Rangpur, and Rajshahi) Ad-hoc Committees was also granted.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Tigers buoyant for dominating start despite injury concerns
Fourteen hockey players to report for camp
Trott hopeful of giving Bangladesh tough fight
Tigers to focus 75pc on self and 25 on Afghanistan: Hathuru
Only Stokes could get me back to Test cricket, says Moeen
BCB to proceed for own TV channel
Walton-BSPA Sports Carnival begins Monday
Mbappe future in major doubt after refusal to extend PSG contract


Latest News
Madrasa student found hanging in Jhalakathi
Expatriate shot dead in Munshiganj
Week-long Mongolian Food Festival begins in Ctg
Sale of advance train tickets for Eid begins
Bangladesh sent to bat first in only Test against Afghans
Messi confirms triumphant 2022 World Cup was probably his last
Woman, daughter found dead in Badda house, husband held
Extreme weather killed 195,000 in Europe since 1980
Influencers overtaking journalists as news source: report
103 wedding guests killed after boat capsizes in Nigeria
Most Read News
Jinnat Jahan’s Deen Fashion stands for successful advancement in the fashion Industry
More needs to be done for fair migration governance
Drug dealer held with heroin in Rajbari
Garment workers block Dhaka-Sylhet highway for arrears
Rohingya youth killed in exchange of fire in Cox's Bazar
PM leaves for Geneva
Unrest at BSMMU following doctors' protest
One held over attack on mayoral candidate Faizul Karim
Jasmine's death in RAB custody: Submission of probe report in two months ordered
Dhaka wants peaceful Indo-Pacific region
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft