Walton-BSPA Sports Carnival begins Monday

The annual sports carnival of Bangladesh Sports Press Association (BSPA), the oldest organisation of the country's sports reporters, writers and photojournalists, is set to begin at 10:00 am on Monday at the Bangabandhu National Stadium complex at Paltan in Dhaka.The carnival will begin with the table tennis event at the Tajuddin Ahmed Wooden Floor Gymnasium.Walton Group Senior Executive Director FM Iqbal Bin Anwar Dawn will inaugurate the carnival as the chief guest on the day.With this, the Association is arranging the Sports Carnival for its members for the ninth time.The country's famed conglomerate Walton Group is sponsoring BSPA as it did for the last couple of years.A total of 12 events of eight disciplines will be played at the relevant venues on the premises of Bangabandhu National Stadium.The sporting disciplines are Carrom (singles and doubles), Table Tennis (singles and doubles), Badminton (singles and doubles), Chess, Shooting, Archery, Swimming, and Bridge (Call Bridge, and Twenty-nine).The best sportspersons of the year will be awarded Abdul Mannan Ladu Trophy along with prize money. The best performers in each discipline will be awarded as well.To brief all about the carnival, the BSPA arranged a press meet on Tuesday at the Conference Room of Bangabandhu National Stadium in Dhaka.The BSPA president Sanat Babla, general secretary Samon Hossain, Walton Group Senior Executive Director FM Iqbal Bin Anwar Dawn, and other members and journalists were present there.