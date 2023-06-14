Cash outside banking system surges as cost of living mounts







Bankers said high inflation and people's concerns over the health of the country's banking sector prompted them to withdraw their funds from banks.



According to Bangladesh Bank (BB) data, the volume of currency held outside banks was Tk 2,54,668 crore in March 2023, Tk 2,57,667 crore in February 2023, Tk 2,62,992 crore in January 2023, Tk 2,68,181 crore in December 2022.

The amount of cash outside the banking system was Tk 2,36,448 crore in June 2022. The high volume of currency outside banks was concerning, bankers said.



The recent massive loan irregularities in several banks further tarnished the image of already scandal-hit banking sector, they said.



As a result, depositors had withdrawn their funds out of fear, despite repeated appeals from senior government officials and the Bangladesh Bank not to be panicked.



Although banks managed to recover a portion of the withdrawn amount in the previous couple of months, many still held a significant amount of funds in their hands, said bankers.



The quantity of cash outside the banking sector has steadily risen since October 2021, when it was recorded at Tk 2,05,895 crore, due to growing inflationary pressure. The bankers said that depositors were opting to keep more cash in their possession to cope with the rising living expenses.



The country's overall inflation in May hit a new high in a decade at 9.94 per cent, surpassing the previous record of 9.52 per cent in August 2022. The prices of daily essentials continued to go up in the month.



The Bangladesh economy was negatively impacted by a host of adverse factors, including global supply chain disruptions, a hike in raw material prices, the currency devaluation and a local commodity price spiral, after the Russia-Ukraine war began in March 2022, the bankers said.



Excess liquidity in banks dropped to Tk 1.54 lakh crore in April from Tk 2.03 lakh crore in June 2022. Besides, a section of people with surplus funds stayed away from banks due to lower interest rates, the bankers said. The weighted average interest rate on deposits of all banks was 4.38 per cent in April.



