Wednesday, 14 June, 2023, 12:11 PM
Home Business

TCB starts selling sugar, lentil, soybean oil at subsidised price

Published : Wednesday, 14 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 107
Business Correspondent

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi said that one crore family card holders of TCB will be given oil, sugar and lentils along with five kg of rice from next July.

Besides, due to reduction in oil prices in the international market, price of soybean oil has been reduced by Tk 10 per liter in the country, the benefits of which are also being received by TCB card holders, said the Minister.

He said this while speaking as chief guest at the opening ceremony of TCB's product sale programme at subsidized prices among one crore family card holders nationwide at Tejgaon of the capital on Tuesday.

Commerce Minister said, "Through TCB, we distribute oil, sugar, lentil, gram and dates in Ramadan at affordable prices to one crore families every month.

It has been decided to give 5 kg of rice against each card from next month. Rice will now be given at subsidized price along with other products among one crore card holder families in the country.

Tipu Munshi said due to the global situation, price of goods in domestic market has increased slightly. Still we are trying to control the price. In the meantime, the price of oil has been reduced in coordination with the international market.

Apart from sugar and pulses, discussions are going on with traders to reduce the prices of other products, he said.

He said, the TCB, which is supplying essentials at low cost on instructions has directed all business quarter to monitor whether or not these products are going to their hands properly. It is also informed that action will be taken against anyone who commits irregularities.

In response to a question, the minister said work of making TCB card smart is ongoing. If this work is completed it will be possible to prevent any irregularities. Not only Dhaka, but all the cards throughout the country will be converted into smart cards.

The commerce minister said there is a global crisis due to the impact of the Ukraine-Russia war after Corona. He further said that it is also the directive of the Prime Minister that the distribution of products at low prices will continue through TCB until the situation is normal.

Tapan Kanti Ghosh, Senior Secretary of the Ministry of Commerce spoke as a special guest on the occasion. At this time TCB Chairman Brigadier General Ariful Hasan, Alhaj Safiullah, Ward No. 24 Councilor of North City Corporation were present among others.


