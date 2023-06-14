Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 14 June, 2023, 12:10 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BD ratifies HK Convention for Sustainable Ship Recycling

Published : Wednesday, 14 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 118
Business Correspondent

BD ratifies HK Convention for Sustainable Ship Recycling

BD ratifies HK Convention for Sustainable Ship Recycling

Bangladesh has granted approval for the implementation of the Hong Kong Convention on the safe recycling of ships and offshore assets.

This landmark decision positions Bangladesh as the second sub-continent recycling destination, following India, to ratify the convention.

Following extensive and sustained efforts, coupled with high-level meetings held in Chattogram two weeks ago, the cabinet has finally given its nod to the resolution, industry sources said.

The foreign minister is now slated to sign the ratification into force, thereby paving the way for the convention's submission to the International Maritime Organization (IMO), GMS, one of the world's largest buyers of ships for recycling, said.

With the inclusion of Bangladesh, a prominent player in the ship recycling industry, the Hong Kong Convention has garnered approval from a total of twenty states to date.

Bangladesh plays a significant role as a shipbreaking nation due to its prominent shipbreaking industry.

The shipbreaking sector has been a strong revenue generator for the country's economy and has played a massive role in the development of supporting industries and thus employment opportunities.

In preparation for the ratification of the convention, Bangladesh has been working on improving workplace safety and handling of hazardous materials at its shipbreaking yards with the aim of making its yards more sustainable and still attractive to customers around the globe.

Notably, the shipyards in Chittagong have recently undergone upgrades, resulting in two additional end users receiving class NK HKC accreditation, bringing the total number of accredited entities to three.

Looking ahead, the next crucial step following these highly encouraging developments is to secure flag state approval from either the Marshall Islands or Liberia. Such approval is necessary to finally enable the implementation of the Hong Kong Convention and realize its full potential.

The treaty requires a minimum of 15 states, representing 40% of the world's merchant shipping by gross tonnage, to ratify it for it to enter into force.

The approval of the Hong Kong Convention on the safe recycling of ships and offshore assets by Bangladesh holds immense significance for the global maritime industry, particularly in the realm of sustainable ship recycling.

The convention, developed by the International Maritime Organization, aims to establish comprehensive standards and guidelines to ensure the safe and environmentally sound dismantling and recycling of ships.

The treaty sets forth stringent requirements for ship recycling facilities, including safety measures for workers, environmental safeguards, and proper disposal of hazardous materials.

The convention is expected to help eliminate dangerous work and polluting practices at yards, predominantly located in South Asia, which still recycle around 80% of the global end-of-life tonnage.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
ADB approves $400m loan for BD economic reforms
Cash outside banking system surges as cost of living mounts
WB VP concludes visit, reiterates strong support to Bangladesh
TCB starts selling sugar, lentil, soybean oil at subsidised price
BD ratifies HK Convention for Sustainable Ship Recycling
Pak central bank leaves key rate unchanged
ICSB signs MoU with EWU
Shakib Al Hasan announces Asian Paints winners


Latest News
Madrasa student found hanging in Jhalakathi
Expatriate shot dead in Munshiganj
Week-long Mongolian Food Festival begins in Ctg
Sale of advance train tickets for Eid begins
Bangladesh sent to bat first in only Test against Afghans
Messi confirms triumphant 2022 World Cup was probably his last
Woman, daughter found dead in Badda house, husband held
Extreme weather killed 195,000 in Europe since 1980
Influencers overtaking journalists as news source: report
103 wedding guests killed after boat capsizes in Nigeria
Most Read News
Jinnat Jahan’s Deen Fashion stands for successful advancement in the fashion Industry
More needs to be done for fair migration governance
Drug dealer held with heroin in Rajbari
Garment workers block Dhaka-Sylhet highway for arrears
Rohingya youth killed in exchange of fire in Cox's Bazar
PM leaves for Geneva
Unrest at BSMMU following doctors' protest
One held over attack on mayoral candidate Faizul Karim
Jasmine's death in RAB custody: Submission of probe report in two months ordered
Dhaka wants peaceful Indo-Pacific region
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft