Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 14 June, 2023, 12:10 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Pak central bank leaves key rate unchanged

Published : Wednesday, 14 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45

June 13: Pakistan's central bank kept its key interest rate unchanged on Monday, in line with market expectations, and signaled that it would pause its tightening cycle as record-high inflation may have peaked.

The State Bank of Pakistan's (SBP) key rate remains at a record high of 21%. The central bank has raised the rate by 1125 basis points since April 2022 to curb soaring inflation.

The monetary policy committee (MPC) "views inflation to have peaked at 38% in May 2023, and barring any unforeseen developments, expects it to start falling from June onwards", the SBP said in a statement.

The committee signaled it was likely done lifting rates for now, but acknowledged that stance was contingent on "effectively addressing the prevailing domestic uncertainty and external vulnerabilities."

"On balance, the MPC views the current monetary policy stance, with positive real interest rates on a forward looking basis, as appropriate to anchor inflation expectations and to bring down inflation towards the medium term target - barring any unexpected domestic and external shocks," the statement said.

Analysts said that the decision was largely expected but Pakistan's broader economic challenges, including repayment of its debt, continued to loom.

"This was expected as inflationary pressure are easing ... SBP believes real rates are positive on forward looking basis thus justifying this decision," said Sohail Mohammed, chief executive of brokers Topline Securities. "I think that biggest issue is how will Pakistan repay its upcoming 22 billion dollar debt repayment."

Pakistan's central bank chief said in a briefing to analysts shortly after the release of the monetary policy decision that Pakistan was not considering bilateral debt restructuring, five sources said.

The finance minister had said on Saturday that the government was working on the possibility of restructuring its bilateral debt regardless of whether it successfully completes its International Monetary Fund's review to release stuck bailout funds.

As well as soaring inflation, cash-strapped Pakistan has been grappling with fiscal imbalances and critically low levels of reserves that barely cover a month of imports.

The MPC expects domestic demand to remain subdued due to high interest rates, domestic uncertainty and continuing stress on the external account.

It said broad money growth had decelerated in May compared to the previous year, largely due to a substantial fall in private sector credit and a contraction of net foreign assets of the banking system.    �Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
ADB approves $400m loan for BD economic reforms
Cash outside banking system surges as cost of living mounts
WB VP concludes visit, reiterates strong support to Bangladesh
TCB starts selling sugar, lentil, soybean oil at subsidised price
BD ratifies HK Convention for Sustainable Ship Recycling
Pak central bank leaves key rate unchanged
ICSB signs MoU with EWU
Shakib Al Hasan announces Asian Paints winners


Latest News
Madrasa student found hanging in Jhalakathi
Expatriate shot dead in Munshiganj
Week-long Mongolian Food Festival begins in Ctg
Sale of advance train tickets for Eid begins
Bangladesh sent to bat first in only Test against Afghans
Messi confirms triumphant 2022 World Cup was probably his last
Woman, daughter found dead in Badda house, husband held
Extreme weather killed 195,000 in Europe since 1980
Influencers overtaking journalists as news source: report
103 wedding guests killed after boat capsizes in Nigeria
Most Read News
Jinnat Jahan’s Deen Fashion stands for successful advancement in the fashion Industry
More needs to be done for fair migration governance
Drug dealer held with heroin in Rajbari
Garment workers block Dhaka-Sylhet highway for arrears
Rohingya youth killed in exchange of fire in Cox's Bazar
PM leaves for Geneva
Unrest at BSMMU following doctors' protest
One held over attack on mayoral candidate Faizul Karim
Jasmine's death in RAB custody: Submission of probe report in two months ordered
Dhaka wants peaceful Indo-Pacific region
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft