Wednesday, 14 June, 2023, 12:10 PM
Home Business

ICSB signs MoU with EWU

Published : Wednesday, 14 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 127
Business Desk

Institute of Chartered Secretaries of Bangladesh (ICSB) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with East West University (EWU) at Conference Room, East West University Campus, Aftabnagar, Rampura on Monday, says a press release.
 
Mohammad Asad Ullah FCS, President of ICSB andProfessor Dr. Muhammad ZiaulhaqMamun, Pro-Vice Chancellor of EWUsigned a Memorandum of Understanding for strategic partnership and collaboration.

The EWU and ICSB intend to jointly cooperate in collaborative actions in good faith to work on mutual benefit for both organizations in terms of curriculum improvement, accelerated path for EWU students who want to pursue Chartered Secretary courses offered by ICSB, resource development and sharing, organizing workshops, seminars and conferences under certain terms and conditions as agreed upon.

Mohammad Asad Ullah FCS, President of ICSB thanked EWU for their involvement. He expected that both the organizations will be benefited and students of EWU can enrich their professional career by enrolling in Chartered Secretary Course.
 
Pro-Vice Chancellor of EWU Professor Dr. Muhammad ZiaulhaqMamun hoped that this MoUwill build a strong bond between ICSB and EWU andwill benefit both organizations.

Abul Fazal Mohamed Rubayat FCS, Chairman of Education Committee of ICSB briefed about the Institute and thanked EWUfor signing MoU with ICSB. He emphasized the importance of such type of initiative which will be helpful in the coming days.

Md Zakir Hossain, Secretary and Chief Executive Officer of ICSB also briefed about the benefits of CS Course for both business and non-business students.

Among others A. K. M. Mushfiqur Rahman FCS, Vice President,  Md. Shamibur Rahman FCS, Executive Director (F&A)of ICSB, Dr. Anup Chowdhury, Professor of EWU, Professor Dr. Farhana Ferdousi, Chairperson of Department of Business Administration, Dr. Nikhil Chandra Shil FCMA, Professor of EWU were also present during the programme.


