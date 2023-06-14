Southeast Bank inks an agreement with Nagad

Video
Published : Wednesday, 14 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 142
Business Desk

Southeast Bank Ltd signed a Remittance Disbursement Agreement with Nagad Ltd on at Banks Head Office on Tuesday for facilitating cross-border inward wage earners' remittance services to Bangladeshi nationals residing abroad by using Mobile Financial Services (MFS).

Nuruddin Md. Sadeque Hussain, Managing Director of Southeast Bank Limited & Maruful Islam Jhalak, Executive Director of Nagad Ltd signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations, says a press release.

Through this partnership, Southeast Bank's associate overseas Exchange Houses, Money Transfer Operators, Banks and its 100% owned subsidiary Southeast Exchange Company (South Africa) Pty Ltd can easily collect remittances and send to Nagad's 7.88 crore beneficiaries' wallet directly anytime (24/7) and the beneficiaries can withdraw the money from Nagad's 220,000+ payout locations around the country which will ultimately facilitate financial inclusion to the mass people.
 
Since inception, Southeast Bank Ltd has been playing an instrumental role for the Migrant Workers to distribute their hard-earned remittances to their family members by providing smooth and fast remittance services using the modern technology & large distribution networks.

Last year, Southeast Bank placed as "Top Ten Remittance Colleting Bank" earning 800 Million USD and placed as "Top Three Export Earning Bank". Total Trade Business of the Bank was 6.00 Billion USD in last year.


