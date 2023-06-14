Bhumijo launches Smart Sanitation System



Bhumijo, a social start-up working to ensure public sanitation launched its much awaited Smart Sanitation System on Monday, says a press release.Md. Shamsul Arefin, Secretary, Information and Communication Technology Division was present as Chief Guest to inaugurate the launching ceremony.Azmeri Hauque Badhon, Prominent Actor and Media Personality, Sami Ahmed, Managing Director and CEO, Startup Bangladesh Limited, Ranajit Kumar, Executive Director, Bangladesh Computer Council, Major General Abu Sayeed Md Masud, panel expert, Padma rail link project,As per a survey conducted by Bhumijo, 80 per cent of women in Dhaka report not drinking, or drinking less, water due to the absence of usable public toilets. This contributes to UTI conditions and other kidney related diseases.The GSMA and ICT Ministry, Bangladesh is supporting Bhumijo to digitalise the operation of their public toilets. Bhumijo enabled a suite of technologies including a touchless entry system, and launched a mobile application for users to pay for an associated subscription and get awareness content on hygiene.Bhumijo's Founder Farhana Rashid stated - " Our centres provide different services, besides toilets, such as showers, clean drinking water, laundry, refreshments and advertisement space, all at an affordable price. The centres offer a separate section for women, ensuring their privacy and safety. "Currently, Bhumijo is serving 7,000 people daily in 33 sanitation centres in Dhaka, Naryanganj, Khulna and Benapol. With their Digital Sanitation System, many problems are solved as it enables digital payments, automatic entry, sensor-based real-time monitoring,Bhumijo is keen on establishing more government partnerships to increase the number of Bhumijo centers across the country. They are looking for development partners to cater for the capital cost of building and operating these facilities.