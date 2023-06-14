

Eastern Bank launches EBL Super Saver



Any individual maintaining deposit of BDT 5 lac and above for a certain period in his/her current/savings account with EBL will qualify for Super Saver customer segment.



The special segment customers will enjoy complimentary pre-approved credit cards, zero fees on account services, complimentary access to EBL Skylounge in Bangladesh and international airport lounges in other countries and many other exclusive privileges and benefits.

M. Khorshed Anowar, Deputy Managing Director and Head of Retail and SME Banking; Syed Zulkar Nayen, Head of Business; Sarmin Atik, Head of Liability and Wealth Management and other senior officials from Retail and SME Banking division of EBL were present on the occasion.



Eastern Bank Ltd (EBL) has launched 'EBL Super Saver', a brand new service proposition exclusively for individual account holders, at a ceremony held at the bank's head office in the city recently, says a press release.Any individual maintaining deposit of BDT 5 lac and above for a certain period in his/her current/savings account with EBL will qualify for Super Saver customer segment.The special segment customers will enjoy complimentary pre-approved credit cards, zero fees on account services, complimentary access to EBL Skylounge in Bangladesh and international airport lounges in other countries and many other exclusive privileges and benefits.M. Khorshed Anowar, Deputy Managing Director and Head of Retail and SME Banking; Syed Zulkar Nayen, Head of Business; Sarmin Atik, Head of Liability and Wealth Management and other senior officials from Retail and SME Banking division of EBL were present on the occasion.