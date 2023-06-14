Savor Int'l wins TRUB Business Award 2023



Savor International Ltd was awarded as 'Most Innovative International Trade Show Organizer' at Global Brands TRUB Business Award 2023, held at the Pan Pacific Sonargaon on Monday, says a press release.This award is organized by the Television Reporters' Unity of Bangladesh (TRUB) in collaboration with Global Brands, recognizes outstanding business icons across various sectors. Md Faizul Alam, the Managing Director of Savor International, received the award.The event was graced by the Planning Minister M A Mannan MP and former Railway Minister Mujibul Haque Mujib, MP, as the chief guest and special guest respectively.Savor International Ltd has consistently contributing in different sectors by organising international trade shows to demonstrate unique innovations and technologies, providing exceptional support to its clients and achieving eventually remarkable milestones in the tradeshow industry. This Award is a testament to the company's unwavering commitment to innovation and excellence.