Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 14 June, 2023, 12:09 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

UNDP to work with content creators to promote SDGs

Published : Wednesday, 14 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 92
Business Desk

UNDP to work with content creators to promote SDGs

UNDP to work with content creators to promote SDGs

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Bangladesh will work with eight prominent content creators for one year. They will act as UNDP's Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Socialiser: Empowering Change Through Social Media Advocacy.
A signing ceremony for that was held at UNDP office at Agargaon on Sunday (11 June), says a press release.

"The SDG Socializers are prominent individuals in Bangladesh from the worlds of arts, sciences, literature, entertainment, sport, or other fields of public life," UNDP Resident Representative Stefan Liller said at the signing ceremony.
"Through their past actions, they have demonstrated their desire to contribute to achieving the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, which is a key factor behind their selection for this voluntary role," he added.

"We have only seven years left to achieve the SDGs. I believe working with content creators and using social media as an advocacy tool will be catalytic in making a push for the SDGs," Stefan added

The content creators include educator Enayet Chowdhury, child rights activist and climate campaigner Faatiha Aayat, food blogger Iftekhar Rafsan, singer Masha Islam, vlogger Mashrur Enan, artist Masuda Khan, cartoonist Morshed Mishu, dancer and choreographer Ridy Sheikh, and actress Taslima Hossain Nodi.

"As popular figures, the socializers will serve as a primary catalyst in raising awareness for eradicating poverty and inequality, strengthening governance, developing resilience, protecting the environment, promoting clean energy and ensuring gender equality," UNDP Bangladesh's Head of Communications, Md Abdul Quayyum said at the signing.
 
"All of these individuals have great followings on social media and have demonstrated social responsibility and advocacy towards sustainable development. Through them, we want to advocate to the mass audience, especially the youth, about the need to act now for a better future," he added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
ADB approves $400m loan for BD economic reforms
Cash outside banking system surges as cost of living mounts
WB VP concludes visit, reiterates strong support to Bangladesh
TCB starts selling sugar, lentil, soybean oil at subsidised price
BD ratifies HK Convention for Sustainable Ship Recycling
Pak central bank leaves key rate unchanged
ICSB signs MoU with EWU
Shakib Al Hasan announces Asian Paints winners


Latest News
Madrasa student found hanging in Jhalakathi
Expatriate shot dead in Munshiganj
Week-long Mongolian Food Festival begins in Ctg
Sale of advance train tickets for Eid begins
Bangladesh sent to bat first in only Test against Afghans
Messi confirms triumphant 2022 World Cup was probably his last
Woman, daughter found dead in Badda house, husband held
Extreme weather killed 195,000 in Europe since 1980
Influencers overtaking journalists as news source: report
103 wedding guests killed after boat capsizes in Nigeria
Most Read News
Jinnat Jahan’s Deen Fashion stands for successful advancement in the fashion Industry
More needs to be done for fair migration governance
Drug dealer held with heroin in Rajbari
Garment workers block Dhaka-Sylhet highway for arrears
Rohingya youth killed in exchange of fire in Cox's Bazar
PM leaves for Geneva
Unrest at BSMMU following doctors' protest
One held over attack on mayoral candidate Faizul Karim
Jasmine's death in RAB custody: Submission of probe report in two months ordered
Dhaka wants peaceful Indo-Pacific region
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft