Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 14 June, 2023, 12:09 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

bKash honours indomitable power of people in its 12 year journey

Published : Wednesday, 14 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 88
Business Desk

The country's largest mobile financial services (MFS) provider bKash Limited has unveiled a music video titled 'Amar BikashThekayKe' portraying the story of people's relentless struggle towards success.

The main character of the music video is Sura Krishna Chakma, Bangladesh's first ever professional boxer. Hailing from Rangamati, how Sura Krishna, emerged as a professional boxer overcoming all the hurdles and represented Bangladesh in the world of boxing - is the theme of the video.

In the song 'Amar BikashThekayKe', the flourishment of people's indomitable strength has been symbolically depicted. Such advancement is not limited to any particular person, rather it is for institutions, society, and the state at large. This invincible nation that sacrificed lives for their mother tongue as well as motherland, is now considered as one of the most promising economies in the world.

bKash's journey in last 12 years is parallel to the economic development of Bangladesh. Since 2011, bKash has been operating as an MFS provider under the regulations of Bangladesh Bank. Over the years, the brand has become a household name for millions across the country, catering customer-centric and innovative services that are seamless and secure. These easy, safe and time-saving digital financial services have brought freedom and empowerment in customers' daily life.

'Amar BikashThekay Ke' - was released in YouTube on June 01, 2023. The song was composed, directed and performed by Adit Rahman while Tawfique Ahmed also gave voice to the song. It has already been viewed over 5.2 million times. The music video is available in the following link-- https://youtu.be/aPfA-mRU9J8.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
ADB approves $400m loan for BD economic reforms
Cash outside banking system surges as cost of living mounts
WB VP concludes visit, reiterates strong support to Bangladesh
TCB starts selling sugar, lentil, soybean oil at subsidised price
BD ratifies HK Convention for Sustainable Ship Recycling
Pak central bank leaves key rate unchanged
ICSB signs MoU with EWU
Shakib Al Hasan announces Asian Paints winners


Latest News
Madrasa student found hanging in Jhalakathi
Expatriate shot dead in Munshiganj
Week-long Mongolian Food Festival begins in Ctg
Sale of advance train tickets for Eid begins
Bangladesh sent to bat first in only Test against Afghans
Messi confirms triumphant 2022 World Cup was probably his last
Woman, daughter found dead in Badda house, husband held
Extreme weather killed 195,000 in Europe since 1980
Influencers overtaking journalists as news source: report
103 wedding guests killed after boat capsizes in Nigeria
Most Read News
Jinnat Jahan’s Deen Fashion stands for successful advancement in the fashion Industry
More needs to be done for fair migration governance
Drug dealer held with heroin in Rajbari
Garment workers block Dhaka-Sylhet highway for arrears
Rohingya youth killed in exchange of fire in Cox's Bazar
PM leaves for Geneva
Unrest at BSMMU following doctors' protest
One held over attack on mayoral candidate Faizul Karim
Jasmine's death in RAB custody: Submission of probe report in two months ordered
Dhaka wants peaceful Indo-Pacific region
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft