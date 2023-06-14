GIB opens agent banking outlet at Hili, Dinajpur



Global Islami Bank (GIB) formally opens its new Agent Banking Outlet namely Hili at Bangla Hili Bazar, Hakimpur, Dinajpur recently, says a press release.Kazi Mashiur Rahman Jayhad, Additional Managing Director of the Bank inaugurated the operation of the outlet as chief guest.Deputy Managing Directors Ataus Samad and Sami Karim, VP and Head of Marketing, Imtiaz Ahmed Siddiqui, SAVP and Head of Agent Banking Division A.K.M Nurul Afsar, distinguished guests and officials of the bank were also present on the occasion.It was expected that through the latest technological support, the bank will provide quality service to customers and will expand its network at home and abroad to provide 'Banking with Faith' to its stakeholders.