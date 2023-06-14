

NCC Bank distributes agri-materials to farmers of Feni



Deputy Commissioner of Feni Abu Salim Mahmud-ul Hasan as chief guest and Past Chairman of NCC Bank and Present Chairman of the Risk Management Committee of the Board and Director of FBCCI Md Nurun Newaz Salim, CIP was special guest of honor and distributed various types of seeds, fertilizer and pesticides among 700 marginal farmers of Feni recently, says a press release.



Managing Director and CEO of NCC Bank Mohammad Mamdudur Rashid presided over the ceremony while Chairman of Feni Upazila Parishad Mezbaul Haider Chowdhury Sohel, Chairman of Parshuram Upazila Parishad Kamal Uddin Majumder, Chhagannaiya Upazila Nirbahi Officer Moumita Das, Mayor of Chhagannaiya Municipal Mohammad Mostafa were present on the occasion as special guests at Chhagalnaiya.

Besides, Mayor of Feni Municipal Md Nazrul Islam Swapon Miyazi, Deputy Director of Department of Agricultural Extension of Feni Md. Ekrum Uddin were present as special guests at Feni CSR programme.



SEVP and Company Secretary Md. Monirul Alam and SVP of CRM Division Muhammad Shahidul Islam along with Manager and Officers of Feni, Chhagalnaiya, Mohipal, Parshuram and Laxmipur Branch of NCC Bank were also present.



Deputy Commissioner of Feni Abu Salim Mahmud-ul Hasan said this agriculture material distribution and financial literacy activities are great initiative of the Bank. He said marginal farmers of this area as well as underprivileged people will benefit through these activities.



Chairman of the Risk Management Committee of NCC Bank Md. Nurun Newaz Salim, CIP said NCC Bank is not just doing business for profit but also working for the social responsibility. In this context, NCC Bank has been distributing various types of seeds, fertilizer and pesticides at free of cost in different region of the country under special CSR program to increase agricultural production of the country.



He hoped NCC Bank will provide agricultural machinery as well as advance technology equipment to farmers at free of cost to develop our total agricultural production in near future.



Managing Director and CEO Mohammad Mamdudur Rashid said NCC bank is working for food security of our country as announced by Prime Minister.



He hoped that NCC Bank will continue this programme and support marginal farmers to cultivate every single inch of land across the country as a part of social responsibility which will play significant role in the economic development of the country.



He said NCC Bank is also working for Financial Literacy activities to include underprivileged and marginal people in the financial sector as per Bangladesh Bank guideline under Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) of Bangladesh Government.



