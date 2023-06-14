Stocks fell for 3rd running day on volatility







As the volatility continued throughout the session, the key index of the the DSE declined by 11.68 points to close at 6,298, losing around 53 points in the past three straight sessions.



The DSES Index, the index for the Shariah-based companies, slid some 0.10 point to 1369. However, the DS30 Index, which consists of blue-chip companies, advanced 2.86 points to 2,185.

Turnover, a crucial indicator of the market, stood at Tk 6.69 billion on the DSE, slumping further by 32 per cent over the previous day. Investors were not confident enough to inject fresh funds into stocks amid a dismal market outlook, which leads to lower turnover, market insiders said.



Also, the investors preferred to remain cautious and closely eyeing on the draft income tax bill 2023 that was placed in the parliament on June 8 before making any fresh investment in the market, they said.



Majority of the stocks saw price erosion as out of 334 issues traded, 121 closed lower, 45 higher and 168 remained unchanged on the DSE floor.



Navana Pharma became the most-traded stock with shares worth Tk 422 million changing hands, followed by Sea Pearl Beach Resorts, Meghna Life Insurance, Trust Life Insurance and Sonali Life Insurance.



At the CSE, the All Share Price Index (CASPI) lost 29 points to settle at 18,620 and its Selective Categories Index (CSCX) also lost 17 points to close at 11,138.



The port city's bourse traded 2.36 million shares and mutual fund units with a turnover value of Tk 97 million.



