10 tonnes of onion imported from India thru Akhaura







An Indian truck loaded with the onion arrived at the port on Monday afternoon.



"BDS Corporation opened a Letter of Credit for importing 200 tonnes of onion from India. In the first shipment, 10 tonnes of onion arrived yesterday afternoon. The remaining onion will arrive in phases," said Md Atiqul Islam, assistant director of Akhaura land port.

The government allowed the import of onion from June 5 due to the increase in onion prices in the country's market, he said.

The importing company BDS Corporation said that the onion was released from the port this morning. C&F agent Adnan Trade International is handling customs clearing of imported onions.



The import trade of Akhaura land port, which was closed for about three months, has resumed through the import of this onion. �BSS



BRAHMANBARIA, June 13: A consignment of 10 tonnes of onion has been imported from India through Akhaura land port in Brahmanbaria.An Indian truck loaded with the onion arrived at the port on Monday afternoon."BDS Corporation opened a Letter of Credit for importing 200 tonnes of onion from India. In the first shipment, 10 tonnes of onion arrived yesterday afternoon. The remaining onion will arrive in phases," said Md Atiqul Islam, assistant director of Akhaura land port.The government allowed the import of onion from June 5 due to the increase in onion prices in the country's market, he said.The importing company BDS Corporation said that the onion was released from the port this morning. C&F agent Adnan Trade International is handling customs clearing of imported onions.The import trade of Akhaura land port, which was closed for about three months, has resumed through the import of this onion. �BSS