NBR Chairman opens Tasty Treat outlet at NBR Bhaban







Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem, Senior Secretary, Internal Resources Division (IRD) and Chairman of NBR inaugurated the outlet Tuesday.



The special feature of the outlet is that the showroom will be run by transgender people. PRAN-RFL group has taken all kinds of initiatives to run the outlet by them.

Therefore, it has been announced that the group's future plan is to recruit more transgender people in various stages of the group, said a press release.



Ahsan Khan Chowdhury, Chairman and Chief Executive of PRAN-RFL Group, Choudhury Atiur Rasul, Director (Accounts) and Ibrahim Khalil, Head of Business of Tasty Treat, were also present there.



Speaking on the occasion, the NBR chairman said that the PRAN-RFL group is playing an important role in the development of the country's economy through doing investments and creating employment. He thanked PRAN-RFL for allowing transgender people in its outlet.



Ahsan Khan Chowdhury said, "PRAN-RFL Group is introducing numerous outlets to provide standard products to consumer's footsteps at an affordable price. We do believe our nation will do better in the upcoming days through proper utilization of all classes of people including transgender."



Tasty Treat is popular for traditional and birthday cakes, fast food, pastry, dessert items, savory items, cookies and biscuits and sweets items. Now it has 320th outlets across the country including Dhaka. �BSS



