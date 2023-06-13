Dengue: 2 die, 180 patients hospitalised







During the period, 180 more patients were hospitalised with the viral fever, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).



Of the new patients, 150 were admitted to hospitals in Dhaka and the rest outside it, DGHS said. Six hundred and fifty patients, including 528 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country. So far, the DGHS has recorded 3,390 dengue cases, and 2,714 recoveries this year.



Two more deaths were reported from dengue in 24 hours till Monday morning, raising the fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 26 this year.During the period, 180 more patients were hospitalised with the viral fever, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).Of the new patients, 150 were admitted to hospitals in Dhaka and the rest outside it, DGHS said. Six hundred and fifty patients, including 528 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country. So far, the DGHS has recorded 3,390 dengue cases, and 2,714 recoveries this year.The country logged 281 dengue deaths in 2022 - the highest on record after 179 deaths recorded in 2019. �UNB