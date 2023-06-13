SC to hear on appeal over 290 MPs oath taking on July 25







Chamber Judge of the Appellate Division Justice M Enayetur Rahim fixed the date for hearing on the appeal after pro-BNP lawyers led by Barrister Mahbub Uddin Khokan made a move filing an application seeking a date of hearing on the appeal filed in this regard.



The pro-BNP lawyers made such move four years after the writ was dismissed by the High Court.

On February 18 in 2019, the HC rejected the writ petition filed challenging the legality of oath taking by 290 lawmaker of the 11th parliament elected in the general election held on December 30 in 2018.

The HC bench comprising Justice Sheikh Hassan Arif and Justice Razik-Al-Jalil passed the order saying that there is nothing illegal in taking oath taken by the lawmakers as they took charges of their offices on January 30.



Earlier, another HC bench comprising Justice Md Moinul Islam Chowdhury and Justice Md Ashraful Kamal dismissed the petition on January 17 claiming the matter was 'not being placed before it for hearing.

Supreme Court lawyer Taherul Islam Towhid, the petitioner, later mentioned the petition before the HC and it had completed its hearing on February 6 and delivered its order on February 18 in 2019.



"The court said that the main purpose of taking oaths before the commencement of the parliamentary session is for the formation of the government. Because the President invites the head of the majority party to form the government, the elected MPs have taken their oaths beforehand. The government is formed before the parliament session begins. Therefore, the court rejected the writ petition," the HC bench said.



The lawyer of the petitioner, BNP Joint Secretary General Mahbub Uddin Khokon said that his client will file an appeal to the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court challenging the High Court Divison's order.



"We think that the MPs are assigned from the day they are sworn in. But the court said that the MPs take on responsibility from the first session of the parliament. We do not think that this observation of the court is appropriate. So, we will go to the Appellate Division against this order," he said.



The MPs elected in the 10th parliamentary election held on January 5, 2014 took their oaths on January 9 of that year. The parliament, without the BNP, started its journey on January 29. Accordingly, the tenure of the 10th Parliament was till January 29 in 2019.



The 11th parliamentary election was held on December 30, 2018. The new MPs were sworn in on January 3, 2019. The new government also took its oath on January 7 in 2019.



