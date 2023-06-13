Jamuna River won’t be  narrowed, says govt, HC rejects writ petition







The HC bench comprising Justice Farah Mahbub and Justice Muhammad Mahbub Ul Islam came up with the rejection orders after receiving a report submitted by the government informing the court that it has no such plan under the proposed "Jamuna River Sustainable Management Project-1".



Human Rights and Peace for Bangladesh (HRPB) filed the writ petition based on a report published on March 11 stating that the Bangladesh Water Development Board prepared a pilot project to reduce the width of the Jamuna River to 6.5 kilometres from 15 kilometres without any study at a cost of Tk 1,110 crore.

According to the report, WDB undertook the project to reduce the width of Jamuna.



On May 28, the HC called for all documents related to the Jamuna River narrowing project. The authorities of the Bangladesh Water Development Board have been asked to submit the documents to the court within 10 days.



As per the HC directive, the government on Sunday informed the High Court through a report stating that it has no plan to narrow the Jamuna River, Advocate Arobinda Kumar Roy, lawyer for the Water Development Board, said.



He said the project, which has been initiated after consultation with the prime minister's economic affairs and World Bank officials, for dredging and revetment of the river is at the initial stage and it is yet to be approved.



After receiving the report, the HC bench on Monday rejected the writ petition.



Lawyer Manzill Murshid appeared in court on behalf of the writ petitioner, while Deputy Attorney General Abul Kalam Khan Daud represented the state.

After getting assurance from the government that it has no plan to narrow the Jamuna River, the High Court on Monday rejected a writ petition filed in this regard.The HC bench comprising Justice Farah Mahbub and Justice Muhammad Mahbub Ul Islam came up with the rejection orders after receiving a report submitted by the government informing the court that it has no such plan under the proposed "Jamuna River Sustainable Management Project-1".Human Rights and Peace for Bangladesh (HRPB) filed the writ petition based on a report published on March 11 stating that the Bangladesh Water Development Board prepared a pilot project to reduce the width of the Jamuna River to 6.5 kilometres from 15 kilometres without any study at a cost of Tk 1,110 crore.According to the report, WDB undertook the project to reduce the width of Jamuna.On May 28, the HC called for all documents related to the Jamuna River narrowing project. The authorities of the Bangladesh Water Development Board have been asked to submit the documents to the court within 10 days.As per the HC directive, the government on Sunday informed the High Court through a report stating that it has no plan to narrow the Jamuna River, Advocate Arobinda Kumar Roy, lawyer for the Water Development Board, said.He said the project, which has been initiated after consultation with the prime minister's economic affairs and World Bank officials, for dredging and revetment of the river is at the initial stage and it is yet to be approved.After receiving the report, the HC bench on Monday rejected the writ petition.Lawyer Manzill Murshid appeared in court on behalf of the writ petitioner, while Deputy Attorney General Abul Kalam Khan Daud represented the state.