EC calls polling officials after journalists barred







After receiving a complaint that journalists were barred from entering Khulna's St Joseph's High School centre on Monday, Election Commissioner Ahsan Habib Khan rebuked the presiding officer of the polling station over the phone.



He asked the official to ensure that journalists were able to fulfil their duties in line with electoral rules so that the EC's image is not tarnished.

Voting in the southern cities of Khulna and Barishal began at 8 am on Monday using electronic voting machines. The EC monitored the situation at polling centres via closed-circuit cameras from its headquarters in Dhaka's Agargaon.



"Journalists can enter as many centres as they like. They will inform you upon entering the centre that they're there. It's not about taking permission," Habib told the presiding officer over the phone.



"Then they can enter a voting booth in pairs. They can record videos of the booth and broadcast live outside."



Habib ordered officials to see that there is no "misunderstanding" with journalists.



"Journalists are working as our eyes and ears. The EC is promoting transparency at home and abroad. Everyone knows that. Don't embarrass us," he said.



"We have no lack of sincerity or transparency. They can take a photo of the ballot box, but not the secret rooms."



Later, Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal called the returning officer and said, "They [reporters] can't start a live broadcast inside a polling booth, but they can take pictures. Only two people can enter at a time. "They make live broadcasts outside the polling booth. Inform the presiding officers about this so that journalists don't face any obstacles." �bdnews24.com



