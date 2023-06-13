Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 13 June, 2023, 6:54 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Int'l law will be followed for RNPP: Minister

Published : Tuesday, 13 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 126
Shahnaj Begum

The Minister for Science and Technology Yeafesh Osman said on Monday that Bangladesh will follow the international law and rules in implementing any work of the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant (RNPP).

"We are abide by the law, we don't have any previous experience of building any nuclear power project in Bangladesh, so we will follow the international rules and laws in implementing the maiden nuclear project or the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant (RNPP)," Yeafesh Osman told the Daily Observer on Monday.

According to the RNPP authority the financial liability for any civil damage is equivalent to US$450 million for the Unit-1 and Unit-2 of the RNPP.

Yeafesh Osman said till today, as per my knowledge, we are following and maintaining the international standard in this regard.

He made all these comments while addressing the civil liability for nuclear damage issue of RNPP.

The RNPP authority wants the grantee to cover the possible damages during transportation of nuclear fuel from Dhaka airport to the plant site by road which is scheduled to start in October next.

The International Conventions on Civil Liability for Nuclear Damage and National Regulatory Law said that the operator or licensees are legally responsible for any kind of incidents at the stage of commissioning, operation, maintenance, and transportation of nuclear substances and fuel for nuclear facilities.

At the same time, the convention made mandatory arrangement of required funds to provide compensation for the damages in case of any incident.

 "RNPP authority wants to cover the civil liability for nuclear damage through furnishing a government guarantee instead of buying insurance policy until the plant begins power generation," a senior official of the Ministry said.

It also wants the government to bear the liability of civil damage instead of the plant operator, he added.

However, the section-43 of the Bangladesh Atomic Energy Regulatory Act 2012 (BAER Act-2012), local and foreign operators are responsible for any kind of incidents linked to nuclear facilities.

And, they have to buy a required insurance policy or ensure any other financial security to provide a required fund for paying compensation in case of any incident.

The BAER Act-2012 also mentioned that if the operator is unable to meet any civil damage linked financial demands, the government will ensure required funds for the payments.

Meanwhile, the Project Director of RNPP Dr Mohammad Shawkat Akbar told media that there is an obligation for creation of such a fund according to the international convention.

"If the government gives us indemnity, an additional $450 million would not be added in the total project cost," he said.

Mr Akbar said the international convention mentioned the creation of a 'single point liability' to file cases for compensation in case of any civil damage.

"Since the government itself is the owner of the RNPP, we requested the government to give the plant indemnity and take the liability by itself for any civil damage," he added.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Science and Technology (MoST) in a letter to the Ministry of Finance (MoF) last week sought the guarantee.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Saudi announces investment deals at Arab-China summit
Dengue: 2 die, 180 patients hospitalised
Nuclear arms spending, arsenals swell as global tensions grow: studies
SC to hear on appeal over 290 MPs oath taking on July 25
Jamuna River won’t be  narrowed, says govt, HC rejects writ petition
EC calls polling officials after journalists barred
Int'l law will be followed for RNPP: Minister
Hasina asks nomination seekers to work for Arafat


Latest News
Parliament reconstitutes standing committees on Home & Shipping
Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas arrives in China
20,988 foreigners from 115 countries work in Bangladesh legally
PM sends mangoes to West Bengal CM Mamata
Bangladesh to get $400m loan from ADB for economic recovery
WB VP visits Bangladesh, reiterates strong support
Two women among five held with drugs in Sirajganj
UN working to renew Ukraine grain export deal
Russia on right side of history: Russian ambassador to US
Toll from Russian strikes on Kryvyi Rig rises to 10
Most Read News
Jinnat Jahan’s Deen Fashion stands for successful advancement in the fashion Industry
Khaleque wins by huge margin in Khulna city polls
ACC okays chargesheet against Bachchu, 146 others
14-year-old Bangladeshi-American boy set to join SpaceX
Khulna, Barishal city elections underway
HC issues rule on compensating teen who lost his arms from electrocution
More needs to be done for fair migration governance
Youth's hanging body recovered in Faridpur
Faizul Karim's car comes under attack, 4 hurt
10 killed in Australia wedding bus crash
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft