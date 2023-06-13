Video
Dhaka-17 By-Poll

Hasina asks nomination seekers to work for Arafat

Published : Tuesday, 13 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 101
Staff Correspondent

Awami League (AL) President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday ordered all the nomination seekers of her party in Dhaka-17 by-poll to work unitedly for the party nominated candidate Mohammad Ali Arafat.

She said, "Many are qualified, but one has to be nominated. We have nominated one calculating all aspects. Those who did not get nomination may be upset because they are also eligible. We will definitely reward them in the coming days. There is nothing to be despaired. If Awami League comes to power, everyone will be fine. Everyone will suffer if the party does not come to power."

The Prime Minister said these during a views exchange meeting with the nomination aspirants and the nominated candidate of Dhaka-17 seat at her official residence Ganabhaban.

Several leaders present at the meeting told these matters to the Daily Observer.

According to meeting sources, AL central committee leaders, Dhaka North City Mayor, Presidents and General Secretaries of associate organizations, Dhaka North City AL President and General Secretary and thana and ward AL leaders of Dhaka-17 constituencies were called to Ganabhaban on Monday.



