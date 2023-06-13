Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 13 June, 2023, 6:54 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Cabinet okays draft bill to bring NID registration from EC to Home Ministry

Published : Tuesday, 13 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 85
Staff Correspondent

Amid dispute from the Election Commission (EC), the Cabinet on Monday approved the draft of the 'National Identity (NID) Registration Bill, 2023' handing over the authority to issue national identity cards to the Home Ministry from the EC.

The approval was given in the regular weekly Cabinet meeting held with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair at her Tejgaon office. After the meeting, Cabinet Secretary Mahbub Hossain briefed media about the meeting outcomes in Cabinet conference room at Secretariat.

Mahbub Hossain said once the draft bill is passed in the Parliament (Jatiya Sangsad), the Home Ministry will establish a registering authority responsible for issuing National IDs, while the Election Commission will focus on preparing and updating the voters' list.

On May 17 in 2021, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) sent a letter to the Cabinet Division asking it to take necessary steps to handover the activities of issuance of NIDs to the Home Ministry from the EC. The Cabinet Division sent a letter to the EC and Security Services Division (SSD) on May 24 that year.

In the letter, the Cabinet Division mentioned various reasons of handing over the authority to the Home Ministry from the EC and opined to handover it.

According to the draft law, birth registration must be completed immediately after a child's birth, and it will be treated as the National Identity (NID) Number later. When the child or individual reach the age of 18, they will be included in the voters' list based on their National ID number.

The Cabinet Secretary also confirmed that the existing national identity card numbers held by citizens will remain valid. Those who currently do not possess a national identity card will be registered under the new law. But, the ongoing registration process will continue under the current system until the new law is implemented and a new registration authority is formed.

Furthermore, the new law will not take effect immediately after its passage in the Parliament. The government will need to make an announcement for it to become effective with a specific deadline.

In addition to this development, six more draft laws were given the final nod and in principle in the cabinet meeting today, said the secretary of the Cabinet Division.

The law are- 'Sheikh Hasina Agriculture University Bill, 2023', 'Thakurgaon University Bill, 2023', 'Bangladesh Institute of Management Bill, 2023', 'Sylhet Development Authority (Sylhet Unnayan Kartripakkha) Bill, 2023', 'Bangladesh Economic Zone (2nd Amendment) Bill, 2023' and "National Disability Development Foundation (Jatiya Protibondhi Unnayan Foundation) Bill, 2023'.
The meeting.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Saudi announces investment deals at Arab-China summit
Dengue: 2 die, 180 patients hospitalised
Nuclear arms spending, arsenals swell as global tensions grow: studies
SC to hear on appeal over 290 MPs oath taking on July 25
Jamuna River won’t be  narrowed, says govt, HC rejects writ petition
EC calls polling officials after journalists barred
Int'l law will be followed for RNPP: Minister
Hasina asks nomination seekers to work for Arafat


Latest News
Parliament reconstitutes standing committees on Home & Shipping
Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas arrives in China
20,988 foreigners from 115 countries work in Bangladesh legally
PM sends mangoes to West Bengal CM Mamata
Bangladesh to get $400m loan from ADB for economic recovery
WB VP visits Bangladesh, reiterates strong support
Two women among five held with drugs in Sirajganj
UN working to renew Ukraine grain export deal
Russia on right side of history: Russian ambassador to US
Toll from Russian strikes on Kryvyi Rig rises to 10
Most Read News
Jinnat Jahan’s Deen Fashion stands for successful advancement in the fashion Industry
Khaleque wins by huge margin in Khulna city polls
ACC okays chargesheet against Bachchu, 146 others
14-year-old Bangladeshi-American boy set to join SpaceX
Khulna, Barishal city elections underway
HC issues rule on compensating teen who lost his arms from electrocution
More needs to be done for fair migration governance
Youth's hanging body recovered in Faridpur
Faizul Karim's car comes under attack, 4 hurt
10 killed in Australia wedding bus crash
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft