PM asks party leaders to bring AL back to power







She asked "Everyone to be vigilant so that anti-national, murderous, communal groups, anti-independence forces cannot come to power."



She ordered her party leaders and activists to work together to bring AL back to power to maintain the continuity of development.

Speaking at a meeting of leaders and activists of Dhaka North City AL at Ganabhaban, her official residence in the capital, Sheikh Hasina said, "We have proved that when Awami League comes to power, the country develops and people's living standard improves. The country is moving forward because AL is in power and the dignity of Bangladesh has increased a lot abroad."



She said, "Visible changes occurred since 2009, because Awami League has been in power. We came to power by winning people's hearts. And after coming to power, we achieved continuous progress."



"We have not taken revenge for the injustice and torture done to Awami League leaders and activists from 1975 to 2008. We responded to injustice with development activities. Our government has planned development in every district. As a result, no poor people exists in rural areas. If the continuity of the government is not maintained, the progress we achieved in last fourteen and a half years will be destroyed," she warned.



Sheikh Hasina directed party leaders and activists to publicize development made by the Awami League government.



She said, "Development activities should continue for which Awami League needs to be brought back to power and this should be highlighted to the people. Convey the message of development to the people by earning their trust."



Sheikh Hasina said that as the next general election will be challenging, she instructed party leaders and activists to make Awami League stronger and well-organised at the grassroots.



In this context, she instructed the leaders to pay special attention not to neglect the leaders and activists who faced difficult times in the past.



She said that these leaders and activists will stand by the party.



She said, "My only strength is my organisation. No great achievement is possible without organisational strength. So the party has to be well organised at the grassroots.



She cautioned party leaders and activists about conspiracies being hatched against Bangladesh and said many people do not want our country to move forward.



Referring to anti-Bangladesh international conspiracies, Sheikha Hasina said, "That the instigators would not put BNP in power at whose instance BNP became jumpy. They will only use BNP."



She said that successive attempts failed to destroy Awami League since assassinating Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman along with most of his family members on August 15, 1975.



Awami League has become a powerful party by winning people's hearts.



AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader, Presidium Members Abdur Razzque and Faruk Khan, Joint General Secretaries Hassan Mahmud and Dipu Moni, Prime Minister's Advisor Salman F Rahman, Dhaka North City AL President Sheikh Bazlur Rahman and General Secretary SM Mannan Kochi, Juba League President Sheikh Fazle Shams Parash and General Secretary Mainul Hossain Khan Nikhil, Chhatra League President Saddam Hussain and leaders of various thanas, wards and allied organisations were present.



