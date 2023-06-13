

AL wins both Barishal and Khulna



The election in the Khulna City Corporation was held in a peaceful manner, according to our correspondent in Khulna.



In the election of Khulna City Corporation, ruling Awami League's Boat symbol candidate Talukder

Abdul was leading with 75,853 votes getting 1,23,872 votes in 236 centers out of total 289. His rival IAB mayoral candidate of Hatpakha symbol Abdul Awal got only 48,019 votes.



Meanwhile, Awami League candidate Abul Khayer Abdullah Serniabat won the election of Barishal City Corporation getting 87,752 votes while his rival mayoral candidate of Hatpakha symbol Syed Faizul Karim got only 34,345 votes.



After election in press briefing, Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal estimated that voter turnout was about 50per cent in the Barishal and 42-45per cent in Khulna City Corporation election that ended at 4:00pm.



Faizul said he went to a polling centre to investigate claims that an agent of the winnowing-fan, his electoral symbol, had been expelled when came under attack.



He later lodged a complaint over the issue with Barishal Metropolitan Police.



According to Faizul, around 30-40 "supporters of the boat", the ruling party's symbol, launched an unprovoked attack, leaving him with a bloody nose.



"We started arguing about something, and suddenly, they started punching me. I tried to get my men out of the way. I have complained about the matter to the Election Commission."



Faizul further said that he would file a case over the incident.



KM Shariat Ullah, chief of the winnowing-fan campaign's media cell, claimed that sticks and stones were used during the attack. "Several leaders and activists who were with him also suffered injuries."

On this issues a women on the spot on her videos in social media said firstly Bangladesh Islami Andolan's mayoral candidate directly participated in the clash then AL mayor candidate come and join this clash.



Just because of the attack on the Islami Andolon Bangladesh mayoral candidate during Barishal City Corporation elections, more than 500 leaders and activists of the party have gathered in front of Barishal University.



Hearing the incident, leaders and activists started gathering in front of the university, chanting slogans against the ruling party.



Mohammad Kawsar Bangalee, a secretary of Jubo Islami Andolan, an affiliated organisation of IAB, stated that they have taken position on the highway to protest the attack.



"We wanted to enter the city, but our leader Mufti Shaheb has instructed us not to do so. We will enter the city once we receive orders from our leader."



A small contingent of police forces has also taken position at the same place to avert any untoward incidents.



Asked about the allegations, Barishal Police Commissioner Saiful Islam said, "I received a complaint about an assault on a candidate. He was bleeding. There are CCTV cameras everywhere. We will track down the assailants."



"Strict legal action will be taken against whoever attacked the candidate. They will be arrested."

Returning Officer Humayun Kabir said that he, too, received a verbal complaint over the incident. "I have asked law enforcers to take legal action immediately."



"This attack happened outside the centre. As a result, it did not affect voting."



Incumbent Barishal City Corporation (BCC), Mayor Serniabat Sadiq Abdullah, also the secretary of Awami League city unit, did not cast his vote in city corporation polls.



"Sadiq is now in Dhaka and he didn't come to Barishal to cast his vote," Mizanur Rahman, cultural secretary of the AL city unit, confirmed that to media.



Sadiq was a voter under the Barishal Government College polling centre.



According to the party leaders, Sadiq has been away from Barishal city since the election campaign started on May 26.



However, the Awami League did not comment on the issue. But earlier, AL mayoral candidate Abul Khayer Abdullah Serniabat said whatever the result we will accept that. But Islami Andolan's mayoral candidate Mufti Syed Muhammad Faizul Karim, said that if there is no fair and impartial election, there is no question of taking the results.



Meanwhile, Our Khulna Correspondent added that the Khulna City Corporation (KCC) election witnessed a decline in voter turnout, with many polling centres looking deserted.



AL backed Talukder Abdul Khaleque has been re-elected as Mayor of Khulna City Corporation (KCC) by winning the Khulna City Corporation (KCC) Polls - 2023 for the third term.



Khaleque defeated his nearest rival Moulana Abdul Awal of Islami Andolan Bangladesh in KCC Election by a huge margin of votes.



Returning Officer (RO) of KCC Elections-2023 Md Alauddin announced the unofficial results on Monday after completing vote counting of all 289 polling centres at the District Shilpokola Academy Auditorium control room in the city.



Talukder Abdul Khaleque bagged 1,54,825votes with his party symbol 'Boat' against 60,064votes with the symbol of 'Hand fan' of his nearest rival Moulana Abdul Awal.



Khaleque defeated Awal by a huge margin of 94,761votes to become the mayor of Khulna city for third time.



Jatiya Party's mayor candidate Shafiqul Islam Modhu secured the third-place bagging 18,074 votes with symbol ' Plough'.



Besides, Zaker Party's S M Sabbir Hossaingot 6,096 votes with the symbol 'Rose' while independent candidate Shafiqur Rahman Mushfiq got 17,118 votes with the symbol 'Table clock'.



"A total of 2,56,433 voters exercised their franchise out of 5,35,522 in the KCC polls and the average casting percentage stood at around 47.89 per cent," the RO added.



Early morning, Shaheed Suhrawardy College centre under ward 25 witnessed a particularly low voter turnout with a voting rate of 9.02 per cent.



Ranjit Kumar Biswas, presiding officer of the centre, said only 135 votes had been cast by 11:00am, despite a total of 1,493 registered voters.



Similarly, under ward 18, the Darul Quran Siddiquia Kamil Madrasa centre also saw a low voter turnout with a rate of 10.25 per cent. Mohammad Manik, presiding officer of the centre, said that out of 1,658 registered voters, a mere 170 had cast their votes by 11:00am.



Even, after receiving a complaint that journalists were barred from entering Khulna's St Joseph's High School centre on Monday, Election Commissioner Ahsan Habib Khan rebuked the presiding officer of the polling station over the phone.



He asked the official to ensure that journalists were able to fulfil their duties in line with electoral rules so that the EC's image is not tarnished.



In election time Jatiya Party (Ershad)-backed mayoral candidate Md Shafiqul Islam Madhu has alleged that his agents are being barred from entering polling centres by supporters of Awami League (AL) candidate in Khulna City Corporation (KCC) election.



He made the allegation while talking to the media after casting his vote at the Collegiate School centre, under ward 17 in Sonadanga Residential Area of Khulna city.



Expressing doubts about a fair election, the Jatiya Party-backed candidate said that a fair election under the current government is not possible.



He further said the process to vote was slow at the polling stations and the environment was not festive.



Asked about his next course of action, Md Shafiqul Islam said, "I will officially inform you (journalists) about my stance after visiting a few more centres."



Voting in the KCC election began at 8:00am and end at 4:00pm without any break. Electronic voting machines are being used at all the centres to take votes.



Five candidates are vying for the mayoral post, 136 for councillors in 29 general wards, and 10 for reserved seats.



Awami League-backed candidate Talukder Abdul Khaleque cast his vote at Pioneer Secondary Girls School centre on the city's South Central Road around 9:10 am.



After voting, the mayoral candidate said the election is being held in a free, fair manner.



"I will accept whatever results coming from the voters," he said, hoping that people will vote for him for continuation of the development.



Members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) are carrying out their duty to ensure security in the KCC election along with 8,080 members from police, Ansar and Rapid Action Battalion (RAB).



After election in press briefing, Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal estimated that voter turnout was about 50 per cent in the Barishal and 42-45 per cent in Khulna City Corporation election that ended at 4:00pm.



He said turnout in the Khulna City Corporation polls was between 42 and 45 per cent.



While briefing reporters at the EC Office, Awal said they have taken adequate preparations to ensure that no post-polls violence takes place in Barishal and Khulna.



He also said polling in the two southern cities was held amid festivities, and in a free and fair manner barring a few incidents.



The RO congratulated all participating candidates and winners and thanked the people of Khulna, election officials, members of law enforcement agencies and journalists for all-out cooperation in holding the KCC polls peacefully in a festive atmosphere.



Talking to the Daily Observer after the announcement of results, re-elect Mayor Khaleque expressed his instant reaction saying the polls were held in a peaceful and impartial manner amid huge festivity reflecting the choice of the people of Khulna city.



"My victory is the victory of the people of Khulna city. The development works will be resumed as I mentioned in my manifesto. I will continue to engage my fullest efforts in turning Khulna city into a green, clean and smart city in a planned manner ensuring welfare and all necessary civic amenities," Khaleque added.



The veteran politician Talukder Abdul Khaleque also won in 2008 and 2018 defeating his main rival BNP's Moniruzzaman Mony and Nazrul Islam Monju respectively.

