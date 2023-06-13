PM leaves for Geneva today







A flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines carrying the prime minister is scheduled to take off from left Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 10am.



The flight is expected to land at Geneva International airport at 5:30pm local time.

On June 14, UNHCR chief Flippo Grandi will call on the prime minister at the bilateral room of Hotel President Wilson.



Later the PM will call on President of the Swiss Confederation Alain Berset at Palais de Nations.



After the call-on there will be a possibility of signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Knowledge and Skills enhancement between Bangladesh and Switzerland.



In the afternoon, the prime minister will address the Plenary of 'World of Work Summit 2023' at Palais de Nations.



On her arrival there, she will be greeted by ADG and Regional Director of ILO.



There will be a red carpet reception and Guard of Honour from the gate to the meeting venue.



She will also have a call on with President of Malta Dr. George Vella.



In the evening, the PM will attend a dinner with high level dignitaries hosted by the DG ILO at its headquarters.



On June 15, she will attend the 'A talk at the WEF', followed by a meeting with founder of WEF Prof Klaus Schwab at WEF Office.



There, she will address at the event on "New Economy and Society in Smart Bangladesh" organised by the World Economic Forum.



In the evening, WTO DG Dr. Okonjo- Iweala will call on her at Hotel President Wilson. She will also attend a community event in the evening.



Hasina will leave Geneva at 11am on June 16 and she is expected to arrive in Dhaka in the early hours of June 17.



"The World of Work Summit 2023: Social Justice for All" is a high-level forum for global voices to address the need for increased, coordinated and coherent action in support of social justice.



It will provide an opportunity to discuss and inform the proposal to forge a Global Coalition for Social Justice, which was welcomed by the Governing Body of the International Labour Office at its 347th Session.



A number of high-level guests, including former President of France, Fran�ois Hollande, former President of Panama, Juan Carlos Varela, and the 2014 Nobel Peace Prize Laureate Kailash Satyarthi, as well as representatives of employers and workers, will address the Conference. �UNB

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is due to leave for Geneva, Switzerland on Tuesday to attend the two-day "World of Work Summit: Social Justice for All" to be held in the Swiss city on June 14-15.A flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines carrying the prime minister is scheduled to take off from left Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 10am.The flight is expected to land at Geneva International airport at 5:30pm local time.On June 14, UNHCR chief Flippo Grandi will call on the prime minister at the bilateral room of Hotel President Wilson.Later the PM will call on President of the Swiss Confederation Alain Berset at Palais de Nations.After the call-on there will be a possibility of signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Knowledge and Skills enhancement between Bangladesh and Switzerland.In the afternoon, the prime minister will address the Plenary of 'World of Work Summit 2023' at Palais de Nations.On her arrival there, she will be greeted by ADG and Regional Director of ILO.There will be a red carpet reception and Guard of Honour from the gate to the meeting venue.She will also have a call on with President of Malta Dr. George Vella.In the evening, the PM will attend a dinner with high level dignitaries hosted by the DG ILO at its headquarters.On June 15, she will attend the 'A talk at the WEF', followed by a meeting with founder of WEF Prof Klaus Schwab at WEF Office.There, she will address at the event on "New Economy and Society in Smart Bangladesh" organised by the World Economic Forum.In the evening, WTO DG Dr. Okonjo- Iweala will call on her at Hotel President Wilson. She will also attend a community event in the evening.Hasina will leave Geneva at 11am on June 16 and she is expected to arrive in Dhaka in the early hours of June 17."The World of Work Summit 2023: Social Justice for All" is a high-level forum for global voices to address the need for increased, coordinated and coherent action in support of social justice.It will provide an opportunity to discuss and inform the proposal to forge a Global Coalition for Social Justice, which was welcomed by the Governing Body of the International Labour Office at its 347th Session.A number of high-level guests, including former President of France, Fran�ois Hollande, former President of Panama, Juan Carlos Varela, and the 2014 Nobel Peace Prize Laureate Kailash Satyarthi, as well as representatives of employers and workers, will address the Conference. �UNB