Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 13 June, 2023, 6:53 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

HC orders DNCC to take possession of Hotel Sheraton as per agreement

Published : Tuesday, 13 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 86
Staff Correspondent

The High Court on Monday directed the Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) to take possession of their stake in Hotel Sheraton building at Banani in the city from Borak Real Estate Ltd in accordance with the agreement.

The HC bench also asked the authorities concerned to submit a compliance report before it within three months after settling this issue as per agreement between the DNCC and Borak Real Estate Ltd.

The HC bench comprising Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Khizir Hayat passed the order after hearing on a writ petition filed in this regard.

The HC bench also issued a rule asking the authorities concerned to explain why their inaction and failure to take action against those involved in collecting these assets worth several hundred crores of Tk should not be declared illegal.

The HC bench came up with the order and rule following a writ petition filed by Barrister Syed Saydul Haque Suman bringing allegations of corruption in the construction of the 28-story building, and sought an order for conducting an Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) investigation.

The writ petition was filed following a report published in Bangla Daily Prothom Alo on June 1 bringing allegations of irregularities and corruption over the construction and ownership allocation of Hotel Sheraton, situated in the capital's Banani.

After the report was published, Borak Real Estate had sent a rejoinder to the Prothom Alo editor protesting the news, but the Bangla daily did not publish it.

Later, on Saturday, the Borak Real Estate served a legal notice to Prothom Alo Editor and Publisher Motiur Rahman, and its correspondent Mohammed Mostafa over the defamatory report on the five-star hotel Sheraton.

Supreme Court Advocate Md Abu Taleb sent the legal notice, on behalf of Borak Real Estate Ltd and its Managing Director Mohd Noor Ali.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
HC orders DNCC to take possession of Hotel Sheraton as per agreement
Pest control firm MD sent to jail
Uphold multilateralism for greater global interest: Momen
AL denies attacking Fayjul
Ctg dist admin starts to evict illegal occupants from risky hills
AL allowed Jamaat rally for US visa policy: Gayeshwar
Pickup driver to spend rest of his life in prison
Indigenous upbringing helped children survive Amazon ordeal


Latest News
Parliament reconstitutes standing committees on Home & Shipping
Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas arrives in China
20,988 foreigners from 115 countries work in Bangladesh legally
PM sends mangoes to West Bengal CM Mamata
Bangladesh to get $400m loan from ADB for economic recovery
WB VP visits Bangladesh, reiterates strong support
Two women among five held with drugs in Sirajganj
UN working to renew Ukraine grain export deal
Russia on right side of history: Russian ambassador to US
Toll from Russian strikes on Kryvyi Rig rises to 10
Most Read News
Jinnat Jahan’s Deen Fashion stands for successful advancement in the fashion Industry
Khaleque wins by huge margin in Khulna city polls
ACC okays chargesheet against Bachchu, 146 others
14-year-old Bangladeshi-American boy set to join SpaceX
Khulna, Barishal city elections underway
HC issues rule on compensating teen who lost his arms from electrocution
More needs to be done for fair migration governance
Youth's hanging body recovered in Faridpur
Faizul Karim's car comes under attack, 4 hurt
10 killed in Australia wedding bus crash
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft