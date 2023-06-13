HC orders DNCC to take possession of Hotel Sheraton as per agreement







The HC bench also asked the authorities concerned to submit a compliance report before it within three months after settling this issue as per agreement between the DNCC and Borak Real Estate Ltd.



The HC bench comprising Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Khizir Hayat passed the order after hearing on a writ petition filed in this regard.

The HC bench also issued a rule asking the authorities concerned to explain why their inaction and failure to take action against those involved in collecting these assets worth several hundred crores of Tk should not be declared illegal.



The HC bench came up with the order and rule following a writ petition filed by Barrister Syed Saydul Haque Suman bringing allegations of corruption in the construction of the 28-story building, and sought an order for conducting an Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) investigation.



The writ petition was filed following a report published in Bangla Daily Prothom Alo on June 1 bringing allegations of irregularities and corruption over the construction and ownership allocation of Hotel Sheraton, situated in the capital's Banani.



After the report was published, Borak Real Estate had sent a rejoinder to the Prothom Alo editor protesting the news, but the Bangla daily did not publish it.



Later, on Saturday, the Borak Real Estate served a legal notice to Prothom Alo Editor and Publisher Motiur Rahman, and its correspondent Mohammed Mostafa over the defamatory report on the five-star hotel Sheraton.



