Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 13 June, 2023, 6:53 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Death Of Two Children

Pest control firm MD sent to jail

Published : Tuesday, 13 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 75
Court Correspondent

Managing Director and Chairman of a pest control company, accused in a case filed over the death of two siblings, were sent to jail by a Dhaka court on Monday after a three-day remand.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Mosharaf Hossain passed the order as the Sub Inspector Rafiqul Islam of Bhatara police, also Investigation Officer (IO) of the case produced the  pest control company owners  before the court after a three-day remand.

According to the case statement, one Mobarak  Hossain hired accused DCS Organisation Ltd on June 2  for pest control in his house at Bashundhara Block-I and the employees of the company used pesticides between 3:00pm and 6:00pm.

Senior executive of the firm, Mosleh Uddin Shamim, asked the family not to enter the house before three to four hours have passed after the pest-control activities.

The family entered their home around 9 hours later, around 3:00am on June 3  and went to sleep. But the family members become sick and started vomiting the next morning. Then the family consulted a doctor and went to a private hospital where Zayan and Zahin died.Deceased children's father Mobarak Hossain filed a case at Bhatara police station on  June 5.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
HC orders DNCC to take possession of Hotel Sheraton as per agreement
Pest control firm MD sent to jail
Uphold multilateralism for greater global interest: Momen
AL denies attacking Fayjul
Ctg dist admin starts to evict illegal occupants from risky hills
AL allowed Jamaat rally for US visa policy: Gayeshwar
Pickup driver to spend rest of his life in prison
Indigenous upbringing helped children survive Amazon ordeal


Latest News
Parliament reconstitutes standing committees on Home & Shipping
Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas arrives in China
20,988 foreigners from 115 countries work in Bangladesh legally
PM sends mangoes to West Bengal CM Mamata
Bangladesh to get $400m loan from ADB for economic recovery
WB VP visits Bangladesh, reiterates strong support
Two women among five held with drugs in Sirajganj
UN working to renew Ukraine grain export deal
Russia on right side of history: Russian ambassador to US
Toll from Russian strikes on Kryvyi Rig rises to 10
Most Read News
Jinnat Jahan’s Deen Fashion stands for successful advancement in the fashion Industry
Khaleque wins by huge margin in Khulna city polls
ACC okays chargesheet against Bachchu, 146 others
14-year-old Bangladeshi-American boy set to join SpaceX
Khulna, Barishal city elections underway
HC issues rule on compensating teen who lost his arms from electrocution
More needs to be done for fair migration governance
Youth's hanging body recovered in Faridpur
Faizul Karim's car comes under attack, 4 hurt
10 killed in Australia wedding bus crash
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft