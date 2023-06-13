Pest control firm MD sent to jail







Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Mosharaf Hossain passed the order as the Sub Inspector Rafiqul Islam of Bhatara police, also Investigation Officer (IO) of the case produced the pest control company owners before the court after a three-day remand.



According to the case statement, one Mobarak Hossain hired accused DCS Organisation Ltd on June 2 for pest control in his house at Bashundhara Block-I and the employees of the company used pesticides between 3:00pm and 6:00pm.

Senior executive of the firm, Mosleh Uddin Shamim, asked the family not to enter the house before three to four hours have passed after the pest-control activities.



The family entered their home around 9 hours later, around 3:00am on June 3 and went to sleep. But the family members become sick and started vomiting the next morning. Then the family consulted a doctor and went to a private hospital where Zayan and Zahin died.Deceased children's father Mobarak Hossain filed a case at Bhatara police station on June 5.

