Tuesday, 13 June, 2023
G20 Development Ministers Meeting

Uphold multilateralism for greater global interest: Momen

Published : Tuesday, 13 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen on Monday intervened at various sessions of the G20 Development Ministers' Meeting and emphasised upholding the true spirit of multilateralism for greater interest of the Global Community.

He stressed on the challenges faced by the Countries of Global South and called for support from developed countries on means of implementation, financing and capacity building, according to a message from Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi.

India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar chaired the meeting. Foreign Ministers/Ministers from a number of the G20 countries as well as guest countries attended this important meeting, which primarily focused on multilateralism, progress of implementation of SDGs and Green Development.

Momen highlighted the various steps and achievements made by Bangladesh under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in implementation of SDGs, Green Development and adopting various initiatives to facilitate the 'Lifestyle for Environment' Mission .

He also met his Indian counterpart Jaishankar on the sidelines of the G20 Development Ministers' Meeting in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh and discussed issues of mutual interest.

Both foreign ministers expressed satisfaction over the existing excellent bilateral relations between the two countries.

They discussed issues of bilateral interests and the various important events which are expected to take place in the coming days. Momen appreciated India for successfully steering the G20 meetings and their leadership role in addressing the global challenges under India's G20 presidency.

Both FMs expressed satisfaction over various achievements which have been taken in the recent time.

Momen also met  Mohamad Maliki Bin Osman, Minister at the Prime Minister's Office, Singapore and Isobel Coleman, Deputy Administrator of USAID. During his meeting with the Singaporean Minister, Momen called for expanding the areas of cooperation with Singapore and employing more people from Bangladesh.

During his meeting with Deputy Administration of USAID, Momen underlined the robust partnership between Bangladesh and the USAID that has spanned more than five decades.

During both the meetings, he sought support for early and sustainable repatriation of all the displaced Rohingyas to their homeland in the Rakhine State of Myanmar.

The Varanasi Development Ministers' Meeting takes place amid mounting developmental challenges that have been further aggravated by economic slowdown, debt distress, impacts of climate change, pollution and biodiversity loss, growing poverty and inequality, food and energy insecurity, cost-of-living crisis, global supply-chain disruptions, and geo-political conflicts and tensions.    �UNB


