

AL denies attacking Fayjul



The local leaders of the ruling party also questioned his supporters' attempts to enter the city with "weapons and sticks" during the polls on Monday.



After the voting closed at 4pm on Monday, Afzalul Karim, chief election agent of Awami League candidate Abul Khaer Abdullah alias Khokon Serniabat, said: "Free, fair voting was held in Barishal.

Residents of Barishal and journalists provided assistance. The voters cast their ballots in a disciplined manner lining up in queues."



Voting was held in an overall peaceful atmosphere though some complaints emerged. Voters lined up in front of all the centres.



Fayjul said he had gone to a polling station to investigate claims that one of his agents had been driven out. He later lodged a complaint over the issue with Barishal Metropolitan Police.



According to Fayjul, around 30-40 "supporters of the Awami League" launched an unprovoked attack, leaving him with a bloody nose when he went to visit the centre.



The Awami League candidate's agent Afzalul said: "A candidate was left bleeding, which was uncalled for. We heard that chaos suddenly erupted among them there.



"I think they might've planned to create chaos inside the city. We never showed animosity toward them and won't ever do it either."



Dismissing allegations of hostilities, he said such accusations were "baseless lies".



The situation took a turn for the worse when the news of the attack on Fayjul spread. The supporters of Islami Andolan then started to gather at Kashipur Bazar area on the Dhaka-Barishal Highway brandishing sticks, police said.



At one point, hundreds of people tried to march into the city from there, but police stood in their way, assuring them of swift arrest of those responsible for the attack on their candidate. The protesters were shouting anti-government slogans at the time.



Helal Uddin, chief of Barishal Airport Police Station, later said: "They did gather but were later removed from the highway. There's an office of the party in front of Kashipur DGFI headquarters. They went there, and the situation has now calmed down."



Asaduzzaman, chief of Barishal Port Police Station, also confirmed that the situation was now under control. The Awami League supporters showed photos as evidence that Islami Andolan men were carrying weapons.

�bdnews24.com

BARISHAL, June 12: The Barishal chapter of the Awami League has refuted allegations that its activists were involved in an attack on Islami Adolan's mayoral candidate Mufti Syed Faijul Karim, saying it was "uncalled for".The local leaders of the ruling party also questioned his supporters' attempts to enter the city with "weapons and sticks" during the polls on Monday.After the voting closed at 4pm on Monday, Afzalul Karim, chief election agent of Awami League candidate Abul Khaer Abdullah alias Khokon Serniabat, said: "Free, fair voting was held in Barishal.Residents of Barishal and journalists provided assistance. The voters cast their ballots in a disciplined manner lining up in queues."Voting was held in an overall peaceful atmosphere though some complaints emerged. Voters lined up in front of all the centres.Fayjul said he had gone to a polling station to investigate claims that one of his agents had been driven out. He later lodged a complaint over the issue with Barishal Metropolitan Police.According to Fayjul, around 30-40 "supporters of the Awami League" launched an unprovoked attack, leaving him with a bloody nose when he went to visit the centre.The Awami League candidate's agent Afzalul said: "A candidate was left bleeding, which was uncalled for. We heard that chaos suddenly erupted among them there."I think they might've planned to create chaos inside the city. We never showed animosity toward them and won't ever do it either."Dismissing allegations of hostilities, he said such accusations were "baseless lies".The situation took a turn for the worse when the news of the attack on Fayjul spread. The supporters of Islami Andolan then started to gather at Kashipur Bazar area on the Dhaka-Barishal Highway brandishing sticks, police said.At one point, hundreds of people tried to march into the city from there, but police stood in their way, assuring them of swift arrest of those responsible for the attack on their candidate. The protesters were shouting anti-government slogans at the time.Helal Uddin, chief of Barishal Airport Police Station, later said: "They did gather but were later removed from the highway. There's an office of the party in front of Kashipur DGFI headquarters. They went there, and the situation has now calmed down."Asaduzzaman, chief of Barishal Port Police Station, also confirmed that the situation was now under control. The Awami League supporters showed photos as evidence that Islami Andolan men were carrying weapons.�bdnews24.com