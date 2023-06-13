Ctg dist admin starts to evict illegal occupants from risky hills







For this reason, Chattogram district administration started its routine works to remove the illegal occupants from the risky hills.



"We have already started the eviction programme in the risky hills following the heavy rainfall," Abul Basher Mhammad Fakhruzzaman told the Daily Observer on Sunday evening.

"The volunteers have started to alert the people to leave the risky hilly slums," he said.

Earlier, the district administration conducted eviction programme in May.



On June 11 in 2007, at least 127 people were killed in devastating landslides in different spots of the Chattogram City which is the most dangerous till todate.



After the fatal incident, a committee had been formed that had submitted a report to the government. According to the report, 28 reasons were identified for landslide.



The reasons included unplanned housing projects, rampant hill cutting, establishment of brick fields and illegal dwelling at the hill side areas etc for the landslide.



The same report also proposed 36 points recommendations to save Chattogram from landslide. They recommended to stop hill cutting, prohibit the establish of brick fields within 10km of hills, stop to giving permission to the housing companies and persons for construction of any housing with in 5km of hills, stop to giving lease of hilly land or hills to any persons or any association, taking legal action under criminal acts against those people who cut hills after taking lease of hills, investigation of negligence of police during duty in connection of hill cutting, investigation for misappropriation of money that were allocated for forestation on the hills, taking action against the illegal occupiers of hills and hilly land etc.



But it is regretted that the recommendations have not yet been implemented. Strangely enough, nearly 200 people were killed in hill slides on June 13 in 2017 in five southeastern districts, including Rangamati, Banderban, Khagrachari, Cox's Bazar and Chattogram districts. Following the devastating hill slides in three hill districts and Chattogram in 2017, the government had constituted the 27-member committee to take an effective step to stop hill slides on the basis of their recommendations.



Meanwhile, an intelligence agency in 2015 prepared a list of hill grabbers. Names of some current and former public representatives were in the list of land grabbers.



Various quarters, enjoying the backing of various political parties, are behind the illegal seizure of hills - land grabbing in local parlance - in Chittagong city.



The Chittagong district administration also confessed that the godfathers were behind the encroachment of the hills in the city. After the worst ever landslide in June 11 in 2007, in which more than 127 people were killed. 11 persons were killed in 2008; 15 were killed in 2009 and 2010; 17 were killed in 2011; 23 were killed in 2012; and 5 were killed in 2013.



