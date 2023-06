According to a statement of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), 6.96 per cent Covid-19 positive cases as 2,012 samples were tested during the last 24 hours.



One person died from Covid-19 while 140 people were tested positive in the country in last 24 hours till Monday morning.According to a statement of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), 6.96 per cent Covid-19 positive cases as 2,012 samples were tested during the last 24 hours.The official data showed that total 29,452 people died and 20,40,610 were infected so far, due to coronavirus, the statement said.