Balanced environment is an urgent for human health: Env Minister







"It is also the most dynamic pillar of the One Health Approach. Without having a healthy and balanced environment, it is not possible to enjoy ecological services, sustainable economic growth and biological security, and a stable society with prosperity," he said.



The environment minister made the remarks while speaking at the 11th One Health Conference on the theme 'One Health approach for tackling antimicrobial resistance and pandemics' at a city hotel in the capital.

As one of the major partners of the One Health programme in Bangladesh, the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change is collaborating with the government and non-government partners, he said.



"We are working together to identify the needs and gaps of natural resource management, forestry, wildlife, biodiversity conservation professionals to support one health activities in the country," Shahab Uddin said. �BSS



