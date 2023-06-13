6 members of online forgery gang arrested in city







The arrested were identified as Md Turjaul Hossain Turjo, 22, Julhas Hossain alias Sayon,30, Md Monir Hossain,24, Md Rasib Biswas,21, Md Mahfuj Biswas alias Mahfuj, 27 and Abdul Al Mukit Kawsar,21.



Acting on a tip-off, a team of ATU conducted drives in the city's Vatara and Mohammadpur areas and arrested them on Monday morning, Police Super of the ATU Mohammad Aslam Khan said. �BSS

