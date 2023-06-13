Man gets death penalty for killing wife in Chandpur







Judge Jannatul Ferdaus Chowdhury of Chandpur Women and Child Abuse Prevention Tribunal handed down the sentence in presence of the convict, said Khorshed Alam Shawon, assistant public prosecutor (APP), at the court.



The court also fined convict Abdus Salam, son of Ayat Ali of Tetaiya village of Kachua North Union, Tk 50,000. �UNB

CHANDPUR, June 12: A Chandpur tribunal on Monday sentenced a man to death for killing his wife for dowry in Chandpur Kachua upazila in March 2011.Judge Jannatul Ferdaus Chowdhury of Chandpur Women and Child Abuse Prevention Tribunal handed down the sentence in presence of the convict, said Khorshed Alam Shawon, assistant public prosecutor (APP), at the court.The court also fined convict Abdus Salam, son of Ayat Ali of Tetaiya village of Kachua North Union, Tk 50,000. �UNB