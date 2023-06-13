Video
650 slum children get basic needs in Rajshahi

Published : Tuesday, 13 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 73

RAJSHAHI, June 12: Around 650 children, including 320 girls, coming from 20 slums and other disadvantaged and underprivileged communities and families, are getting basic needs for their physical and mental development in the city.

On behalf of the 'Alokito Shishu Project', they are being provided various services related to education, health, food security, nutrition, livelihood, psychosocial support and protection in Drop in Centre (DIC) and shelter facilities.

Rajshahi Regional Centre of Caritas Bangladesh has been implementing the two-year project aimed at protecting the rights of street children.

Officials of the project revealed this while addressing a media campaign at its DIC at Padma Residential area in the city on Monday to mark the World Day Against Child Labour 2023.

The theme for World Day against Child Labour 2023 is 'Social Justice for All. End Child Labour.

Project Officer Rancy Ruth Hansda and Junior Programme Officer Faridul Islam addressed the meeting as resource persons saying the duty bearers are supportive to the street children and they have access and avail their rights and entitlements.

Faridul Islam said children, families and communities are being sensitized, capacited and have access to resources to prevent unsafe behavior of the street children and children at risk.

Editor of Daily Sonar Desh Akbarul Hassan Millat, Advocate Aziza Sultana Mousumi and Field Officers of the project Leena Rozario and Akteruzzaman and paramedics Israt Jahan also spoke.

They discussed and devised ways and means on how to make the public aware of the street children situation and rights.

Some of key-issues, including birth registration, safe shelter and their inclusion in the government safety net programme and increase in budget for them, were also discussed in the meeting.

In his remarks, Akbarul Hassan Millat said integrated efforts of all the government and non-government organisations can be the crucial means of rehabilitating the street children.

The government under the prudent and visionary leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has been implementing various programmes for the rehabilitation of street children.

Side by side with the government efforts, the non-government organizations and the community as a whole should come forward and work together to attain the cherished goal of transforming the street children into worthy citizens.     �BSS


