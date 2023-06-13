DU student goes missing while taking bath in Gorai River







The student was identified as Tanvir, 23, fourth-year student of pharmacy department of Dhaka University and resident of Barguna district.



The incident took place at Koya Gorai railway bridge area of Kumarkhali on Kushtia-Rajbari railway line around 4:45pm on Monday. Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Saidul Islam visited the spot. Tanvir is a resident of Barguna district. �UNB

A fourth-year pharmacy student of Dhaka University went missing while taking bath at the Gorai River in Kumarkhali upazila of Kushtia district on Monday.The student was identified as Tanvir, 23, fourth-year student of pharmacy department of Dhaka University and resident of Barguna district.The incident took place at Koya Gorai railway bridge area of Kumarkhali on Kushtia-Rajbari railway line around 4:45pm on Monday. Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Saidul Islam visited the spot. Tanvir is a resident of Barguna district. �UNB