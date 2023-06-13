|
DU student goes missing while taking bath in Gorai River
|
A fourth-year pharmacy student of Dhaka University went missing while taking bath at the Gorai River in Kumarkhali upazila of Kushtia district on Monday.
The student was identified as Tanvir, 23, fourth-year student of pharmacy department of Dhaka University and resident of Barguna district.
The incident took place at Koya Gorai railway bridge area of Kumarkhali on Kushtia-Rajbari railway line around 4:45pm on Monday. Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Saidul Islam visited the spot. Tanvir is a resident of Barguna district. �UNB