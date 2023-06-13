Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 13 June, 2023, 6:52 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

DU student goes missing while taking bath in Gorai River

Published : Tuesday, 13 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 125

A fourth-year pharmacy student of Dhaka University went missing while taking bath at the Gorai River in Kumarkhali upazila of Kushtia district on Monday.

The student was identified as Tanvir, 23, fourth-year student of pharmacy department of Dhaka University and resident of Barguna district.

The incident took place at Koya Gorai railway bridge area of Kumarkhali on Kushtia-Rajbari railway line around 4:45pm on Monday. Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Saidul Islam visited the spot. Tanvir is a resident of Barguna district.    �UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
DU VC inaugurates mural of Language Martyr Barkat
60 gold bars seized at HSIA
PM unveils ‘Bhayera Amar’, a book containing 200 speeches of Bangabandhu
C-19: 1 death,  140 more cases reported
Balanced environment is an urgent for human health: Env Minister
6 members of online forgery gang arrested in city
Man gets death penalty for killing wife in Chandpur
650 slum children get basic needs in Rajshahi


Latest News
Parliament reconstitutes standing committees on Home & Shipping
Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas arrives in China
20,988 foreigners from 115 countries work in Bangladesh legally
PM sends mangoes to West Bengal CM Mamata
Bangladesh to get $400m loan from ADB for economic recovery
WB VP visits Bangladesh, reiterates strong support
Two women among five held with drugs in Sirajganj
UN working to renew Ukraine grain export deal
Russia on right side of history: Russian ambassador to US
Toll from Russian strikes on Kryvyi Rig rises to 10
Most Read News
Jinnat Jahan’s Deen Fashion stands for successful advancement in the fashion Industry
Khaleque wins by huge margin in Khulna city polls
ACC okays chargesheet against Bachchu, 146 others
14-year-old Bangladeshi-American boy set to join SpaceX
Khulna, Barishal city elections underway
HC issues rule on compensating teen who lost his arms from electrocution
More needs to be done for fair migration governance
Youth's hanging body recovered in Faridpur
Faizul Karim's car comes under attack, 4 hurt
10 killed in Australia wedding bus crash
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft