Nasim’s 3rd death anniv today



Different socio-cultural and political organizations have taken elaborate programmes to observe the day with due respect.



The programme includes paying tributes to Nasim by placing wreaths at his grave, milad and doa mahfil, discussion, distribution of foods among the poor. �BSS

The 3rd death anniversary of veteran Awami League leader and former health and family welfare minister Mohammed Nasim will be observed today.Different socio-cultural and political organizations have taken elaborate programmes to observe the day with due respect.The programme includes paying tributes to Nasim by placing wreaths at his grave, milad and doa mahfil, discussion, distribution of foods among the poor. �BSS