Policeman held at JU for sexually harassing student

A Policeman was held by Jahangirnagar University students over sexually harassing a female fresher at JU Botanical Garden adjacent area.The accused, Mehmood Harun, is a police constable stationed at Narayanganj Police Lines and a resident of Savar Rajason area.Eyewitness within the university said, "The accused and his fellow Biddut restricted the victim on the way and verbally abused her.The victim acknowledged his friends of Mir Mosharraf Hossain Hall. Residential students of the hall caught the accused but the accuser's fellow fled away. Later, the students handed him over to the university's security office."JU Chief Security Officer Sudipto Shaheen said, "We got handcuffs and walkie-talkies from him. He cannot bring these illegally inside the campus. The accused confessed the allegations following the matter.On behalf of the university authority, I lodged a case against him and handed him over to the Ashulia Police,""Police acknowledged to me that another accused was also arrested," he added.Officer-in-Charge of Ashulia Police Station Md Kamruzzaman said, "We heard everything on the spot. What the accused did is very disrespectful to us. We will take action so that the highest punishment should be ensured."