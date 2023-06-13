Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 13 June, 2023, 6:52 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Editorial

Make a liveable world

Published : Tuesday, 13 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 139
Letter To the Editor

Dear Sir

Humanity has less than three years to halt the rise of planet-warming carbon emissions and less than a decade to slash them by nearly half, UN climate experts said. They have warned the world is going to face the last-gasp race to ensure a "liveable future."

That daunting task is still -- only just -- possible, but current policies are leading the planet towards catastrophic temperature rises. Some government and business leaders are saying one thing--but doing another. Truly, we are at a crossroads. The decisions we make now can secure a liveable future. We have the tools and know-how required to limit warming. Now, nations of the world must be brave enough to use them.

Nations should stop burning coal completely and cut oil and gas use by 60 and 70% respectively to keep within the Paris goals, the IPCC said, noting that both solar and wind power is now cheaper than fossil fuels in many places. Investments to cut emissions will be far less expensive than the cost of failing to limit warming.

Ali Ashraf Abir
Purba Kadamtola, Dhaka



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Make a liveable world
Another deadly month of road accidents
Alarming rise in cybercrimes
Coordinated steps needed to stop money laundering
Remote regions badly deprived of education
Bangladesh reaches self-sufficiency  in sacrificial animals
Separate toilets for women needed in public places
Save our oceans


Latest News
Parliament reconstitutes standing committees on Home & Shipping
Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas arrives in China
20,988 foreigners from 115 countries work in Bangladesh legally
PM sends mangoes to West Bengal CM Mamata
Bangladesh to get $400m loan from ADB for economic recovery
WB VP visits Bangladesh, reiterates strong support
Two women among five held with drugs in Sirajganj
UN working to renew Ukraine grain export deal
Russia on right side of history: Russian ambassador to US
Toll from Russian strikes on Kryvyi Rig rises to 10
Most Read News
Jinnat Jahan’s Deen Fashion stands for successful advancement in the fashion Industry
Khaleque wins by huge margin in Khulna city polls
ACC okays chargesheet against Bachchu, 146 others
14-year-old Bangladeshi-American boy set to join SpaceX
Khulna, Barishal city elections underway
HC issues rule on compensating teen who lost his arms from electrocution
More needs to be done for fair migration governance
Youth's hanging body recovered in Faridpur
Faizul Karim's car comes under attack, 4 hurt
10 killed in Australia wedding bus crash
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft