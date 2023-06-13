Video
Another deadly month of road accidents

Published : Tuesday, 13 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 169

It is disturbing to note that the country continues to witness a steady rise in road accidents. According to the latest report published by the Road Safety Foundation (RSF), 408 individuals lost their lives and 631 sustained injuries in 491 road crashes across the country in the month of May alone. Unregistered number of accidents may be even higher.

As far as detailed statistics are concerned, around 41 percent of the total accidents took place in regional roads due to reckless speeding. Motorcycle accidents accounted for 34.55 percent of the total fatalities. Approximately 14 people were killed on average a day.

Apart from road accidents, 4 people were killed and 2 others were missing in six separate boat accidents while 23 people were killed and 6 others were injured in 25 railway accidents.

However, though fatality rate has dropped by 18 percent compared to April, it is not an indication of sustainable improvement in the bigger picture of road safety scenario.

Referring to the key reasons behind road accidents occurring in May, the RSF report pinpointedly specified defective vehicles, reckless speeding, poor driving skills, physical & mental illness, low-speed vehicles on the highway, poor traffic management, and public's lack of knowledge about traffic law , and not to mention rampant violation of traffic laws.

Focusing on the key reasons, we have penned numerous editorials to address aforementioned reasons. Enough number of discussions, recommendations, corrective measures and talk shows linked to the country's growing road accidents are ready available in the public domain.

The only dilemma, however, road and traffic authorities concern are frequently failing to act upon recommendations and remedial measures. Moreover, strict and wider enforcement of traffic laws are manifestly missing.

However, the perennial mess in our roads claiming lives every day paints the sorry state of a government's chaotic functioning, and repeated failures in maintaining discipline in our roads.

Barely a couple of years ago, it was reported that road crash deaths per capita in Bangladesh are twice the average compared to high-income countries, and 5 times higher than that of best- performing countries in the world.

According to a separate RSF estimate, road fatalities occurring in our country is equivalent of some Tk 97 billion.
Understandably, the monetary value of these hundreds and thousands of road accidents merits the question - have we turned completely exhausted, and been also accustomed to growing road accidents in the country?

Taking stock of this worrying reality, we believe it is time for the government's highest office to intervene.

Last of all, whatever steps government takes in this regard will be meaningless, unless discipline and accountability is restored among all stakeholders concerned through strict and wider enforcement of the laws.


