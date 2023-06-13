Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 13 June, 2023, 6:51 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Op-Ed

What is NATO and why was it created?

Published : Tuesday, 13 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 169
Deutsche Welle

What is NATO and why was it created?

What is NATO and why was it created?

Russia's ongoing war against Ukraine has made the alliance more relevant again. DW explains the origins and purposes of the trans-Atlantic security alliance and Article 5, the collective defense clause.

NATO, the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, was formed in 1949 with the aim, first and foremost, of acting as a deterrent to the threat of Soviet expansion in Europe after World War II. Beyond that, the United States saw it as a tool to prevent the resurgence of nationalist tendencies in Europe and to foster political integration on the continent.

Its origins, however, actually go back to 1947, when the United Kingdom and France signed the Treaty of Dunkirk as an alliance to counter the eventuality of a German attack in the aftermath of the war.

The original 12 founding members of the political and military alliance are: the United States, the United Kingdom, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, France, Iceland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway and Portugal.
Security collective: At its core, the organization, which currently has 31 members, acts as a collective security alliance with the aim of providing mutual defense through military and political means if a member state is threatened by an external country.

This cornerstone is laid out in Article 5 of the charter, the collective defense clause:

"The Parties agree that an armed attack against one or more of them in Europe or North America shall be considered an attack against them all and consequently they agree that, if such an armed attack occurs, each of them, in exercise of the right of individual or collective self-defense recognized by Article 51 of the Charter of the United Nations, will assist the Party or Parties so attacked by taking forthwith, individually and in concert with the other Parties, such action as it deems necessary, including the use of armed force, to restore and maintain the security of the North Atlantic area."
Article 5 has been invoked once, by the United States, in the wake of the 9/11 attacks in 2001.
A bulwark against Soviet Russia: The Soviet Union responded to NATO by creating its own military alliance with seven other Eastern European communist states in 1955, dubbed the Warsaw Pact.

But the fall of the Berlin Wall, and the ensuing collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991, paved the way for a new post-Cold War security order in Europe.

Freed from their Soviet shackles, a number of former Warsaw Pact countries became NATO members. Visegrad Group members Hungary, Poland and the Czech Republic joined in 1999. Five years later, in 2004, NATO admitted the so-called Vilnius Group, made up of Bulgaria, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Romania, Slovakia and Slovenia. Albania and Croatia joined in 2009, while Montenegro and North Macedonia did so in 2020.

Finland became the most recent member in April 2023. Its Nordic neighbor, Sweden, has also applied to join the bloc, however its accession bid is currently being blocked by Turkey and Hungary.
Three countries are currently categorized as "aspiring members": Bosnia-Herzegovina, Georgia and Ukraine.

Open-door policy: Against the backdrop of the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, the latter's ambition to join the alliance has again gathered pace.

For Russia, the notion of its former Soviet satellite Ukraine joining NATO is a red line. NATO's so-called open door policy, as outlined in Article 10 of the treaty, allows any European country that can enhance and contribute "to the security of the North Atlantic area" to join.

"Countries aspiring for NATO membership are also expected to meet certain political, economic and military goals in order to ensure that they will become contributors to Alliance security as well as beneficiaries of it," it says on NATO's site.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
What is NATO and why was it created?
More needs to be done for fair migration governance
Dhaka wants peaceful Indo-Pacific region
We must stop eve teasing
Peaceful power transfer: Silent factor to the next national elections
Prioritise green economic policies
Child Labour must be stopped
NATO: Air Defender 23 to be biggest exercise ever


Latest News
Parliament reconstitutes standing committees on Home & Shipping
Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas arrives in China
20,988 foreigners from 115 countries work in Bangladesh legally
PM sends mangoes to West Bengal CM Mamata
Bangladesh to get $400m loan from ADB for economic recovery
WB VP visits Bangladesh, reiterates strong support
Two women among five held with drugs in Sirajganj
UN working to renew Ukraine grain export deal
Russia on right side of history: Russian ambassador to US
Toll from Russian strikes on Kryvyi Rig rises to 10
Most Read News
Jinnat Jahan’s Deen Fashion stands for successful advancement in the fashion Industry
Khaleque wins by huge margin in Khulna city polls
ACC okays chargesheet against Bachchu, 146 others
14-year-old Bangladeshi-American boy set to join SpaceX
Khulna, Barishal city elections underway
HC issues rule on compensating teen who lost his arms from electrocution
More needs to be done for fair migration governance
Youth's hanging body recovered in Faridpur
Faizul Karim's car comes under attack, 4 hurt
10 killed in Australia wedding bus crash
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft