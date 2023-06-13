

More needs to be done for fair migration governance



The Overseas Employment and Migrants Act 2013 (OEMA) criminalizes fraudulent and unethical recruitment and prohibits the imposition of high commissions claimed by recruitment agencies. However, the government is allowed to charge recruitment fees, which can put migrant workers in debt and expose them to trafficking .



The Prevention and Suppression of Human Trafficking Act 2012 (PSHTA) is the main legal tool available for the protection of trafficking in persons and for the prevention of irregular migration. It has provisions for the criminalization of sexual exploitation and forced labour. It was implemented by three regulations in 2017: the Prevention and Suppression of Trafficking Regulation, the National Anti-Trafficking Authority Regulation, and the Prevention of Human Trafficking Fund Regulation. In addition, Public Security Division of the Ministry of Home Affairs has taken National Action Plan on Prevention and Suppression of Human Trafficking 2015-17 and National Action Plan on Prevention and Suppression of Human Trafficking 2018-22 to curb trafficking in persons and irregular migration . The main laws regulating immigration in Bangladesh include the Foreigners Act (1946), Foreigners Order (1951), Registration of Foreigners Act (1939), Passports Act (1920), Citizenship Act (1951), Bangladesh Control of Entry Act (1952), Extradition Act (1974), Naturalization Act (1926), Code of Civil Procedure (1908), and Children Act (1974). In the absence of a specific legal framework for refugees and asylum seekers, Bangladesh relies on these acts to govern the entry, stay, and exit of foreigners, including refugees. The Foreigners Act defines foreigners as individuals who are not citizens of Bangladesh and grants the government the authority to regulate their entry and stay.

More needs to be done for fair migration governance

Bangladesh, as a host to nearly 1 million Rohingya refugees, has fulfilled its commitment under international law by not forcing their return and allowing stranded refugees to come ashore. The government, in collaboration with international organizations, actively facilitates voluntary, safe, and dignified returns for the Rohingya. Additionally, the government grants refugee status to asylum seekers from other countries through Executive Orders. During previous influxes, Bangladesh invited the UNHCR and other agencies to provide humanitarian assistance to refugees. However, there is a need for a national legal framework on refugees to establish an effective protection mechanism.



The Ministry of Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Home Affairs, the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism, Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Women and Children Affairs, Ministry of Social Welfare, Ministry of Local Government, Rural Development, and Cooperatives, Ministry of Labour and Employment, Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare are entrusted with responsibilities and duties to govern migration issues.



The Bureau of Manpower, Employment and Training (BMET), Institute of Marine Technologies (IMTs), Technical Training Centres (TTCs) and the District Employment and Manpower Offices (DEMOs), along with the government recruiting agency Bangladesh Overseas Employment and Services Limited (BOESL) are the government agencies involved in emigration procedures. Private recruitment agencies, associations, medical centers, NGOs, and civil society bodies also play crucial roles. The Bangladesh Association of International Recruiting Agencies (BAIRA) supervises and monitors the work of licensed employment agencies, with the aim of limiting irregular migration and recruitment.



The Wage Earners' Welfare Board (WEWB), Expatriates' Welfare Bank (PKB), Labour Wings in Bangladesh missions abroad, Expatriates' Welfare Desks in airports and in Deputy Commissioner's Office, Expatriates' Welfare Cell in the Office of the Superintendent of Police and District Regal Aid Office are working to ensure welfare of the migrants and members of their families.



Bangladesh is one of the champion countries for implementing Global Compact for Safe, Regular and Orderly Migration (GCM). The country has signed a number of bilateral and multilateral agreements to send workers abroad via regular channels. The Ministry of Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment has been taking a lot of initiatives to protect the rights of migrants and ensure welfare of the migrants and their family members: providing pre-departure orientation, establishing more IMTs and TTCs to promote skilled migration, setting up more DEMOs to decentralize services at the local level, opening more branches of PKB to provide financial services at the grassroots level, expanding scope of access to information, access to financial literacy and access to justice and establishing successful return and reintegration paths through making national return and reintegration policy.



To improve migrant protection in Bangladesh, policy-makers and legal practitioners need to formulate a comprehensive and up-to-date national migration policy, amend existing laws to eliminate discrepancies, develop coordination and cooperation mechanisms among ministries and departments, build capacities of ministries, departments, and institutions, plan to set up more Labor Welfare Wings and strengthen their capacities, follow and implement ratified international conventions, initiate the ratification of relevant conventions, protocols, and treaties, establish a regional legal mechanism/organization for addressing migration issues, expand the involvement of IGOs, NGOs, and other stakeholders to combat irregular migration and related challenges and enforce strict regulations to address unethical practices by recruiting agencies.



In conclusion, the international migration laws in Bangladesh show noticeable progress but require further pragmatic measures for implementation, international cooperation, and protection of migrant rights to ensure safe and well-managed migration.



The writer is Assistant Director, District Employment and Manpower Office (DEMO), Cumilla

The government of Bangladesh has formulated a number of legal instruments to protect the rights of migrants and ensure welfare of the migrants and members of their families. They mainly include Expatriates' Welfare Bank Act, 2010, Overseas Employment and Migrants Act, 2013, the Wage Earners' Welfare Board Act, 2018, Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment Policy, 2016, Overseas Employment and Migrants Management Rules, 2017 and Overseas Employment and Migrants (Recruiting Agent Licensing and Conduct) Rules, 2019.The Overseas Employment and Migrants Act 2013 (OEMA) criminalizes fraudulent and unethical recruitment and prohibits the imposition of high commissions claimed by recruitment agencies. However, the government is allowed to charge recruitment fees, which can put migrant workers in debt and expose them to trafficking .Bangladesh, as a host to nearly 1 million Rohingya refugees, has fulfilled its commitment under international law by not forcing their return and allowing stranded refugees to come ashore. The government, in collaboration with international organizations, actively facilitates voluntary, safe, and dignified returns for the Rohingya. Additionally, the government grants refugee status to asylum seekers from other countries through Executive Orders. During previous influxes, Bangladesh invited the UNHCR and other agencies to provide humanitarian assistance to refugees. However, there is a need for a national legal framework on refugees to establish an effective protection mechanism.The Ministry of Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Home Affairs, the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism, Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Women and Children Affairs, Ministry of Social Welfare, Ministry of Local Government, Rural Development, and Cooperatives, Ministry of Labour and Employment, Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare are entrusted with responsibilities and duties to govern migration issues.The Bureau of Manpower, Employment and Training (BMET), Institute of Marine Technologies (IMTs), Technical Training Centres (TTCs) and the District Employment and Manpower Offices (DEMOs), along with the government recruiting agency Bangladesh Overseas Employment and Services Limited (BOESL) are the government agencies involved in emigration procedures. Private recruitment agencies, associations, medical centers, NGOs, and civil society bodies also play crucial roles. The Bangladesh Association of International Recruiting Agencies (BAIRA) supervises and monitors the work of licensed employment agencies, with the aim of limiting irregular migration and recruitment.The Wage Earners' Welfare Board (WEWB), Expatriates' Welfare Bank (PKB), Labour Wings in Bangladesh missions abroad, Expatriates' Welfare Desks in airports and in Deputy Commissioner's Office, Expatriates' Welfare Cell in the Office of the Superintendent of Police and District Regal Aid Office are working to ensure welfare of the migrants and members of their families.Bangladesh is one of the champion countries for implementing Global Compact for Safe, Regular and Orderly Migration (GCM). The country has signed a number of bilateral and multilateral agreements to send workers abroad via regular channels. The Ministry of Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment has been taking a lot of initiatives to protect the rights of migrants and ensure welfare of the migrants and their family members: providing pre-departure orientation, establishing more IMTs and TTCs to promote skilled migration, setting up more DEMOs to decentralize services at the local level, opening more branches of PKB to provide financial services at the grassroots level, expanding scope of access to information, access to financial literacy and access to justice and establishing successful return and reintegration paths through making national return and reintegration policy.To improve migrant protection in Bangladesh, policy-makers and legal practitioners need to formulate a comprehensive and up-to-date national migration policy, amend existing laws to eliminate discrepancies, develop coordination and cooperation mechanisms among ministries and departments, build capacities of ministries, departments, and institutions, plan to set up more Labor Welfare Wings and strengthen their capacities, follow and implement ratified international conventions, initiate the ratification of relevant conventions, protocols, and treaties, establish a regional legal mechanism/organization for addressing migration issues, expand the involvement of IGOs, NGOs, and other stakeholders to combat irregular migration and related challenges and enforce strict regulations to address unethical practices by recruiting agencies.In conclusion, the international migration laws in Bangladesh show noticeable progress but require further pragmatic measures for implementation, international cooperation, and protection of migrant rights to ensure safe and well-managed migration.The writer is Assistant Director, District Employment and Manpower Office (DEMO), Cumilla