16 killed, 42 injured in separate road mishaps





MADHUPUR, TANGAIL: An elderly man was killed and two others were injured in a road accident in Madhupur Upazila of the district on Saturday night.

The accident took place in Raktipara area on the Tangail-Mymensingh-Jamalpur regional highway of the upazila at around 9:30 pm.

The deceased was identified as Sobahan, 60, son of late Kanser Sheikh, a resident of the area.

The injured persons are: Biplob, 22, son of Ashraful of Kakraid area in the upazila, Anjum, 20, hails from Ghatail Upazila in the district.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

The injured persons were rescued and admitted to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital (MMCH) for treatment.

However, necessary steps will be taken in this regard, the OC added.

LALMONIRHAT: Two friends were killed and another was injured after their motorcycle being hit by a truck in Kaliganj Upazila of the district on Saturday night while they were making a TikTok video.

The deceased were identified as Wazed Ali, 18, son of Sahidul Islam, and Shaha Alam, 17, son of Azir Ali, residents of Rudreshwar Village under Kakina Union in the upazila.

Local sources said three friends were making TikTok videos on the Gangachawra Sheikh Hasina bridge of the Kakina-Mahipur road at around 8 pm riding on a motorcycle. At that time, a Burimari-bound goods-laden truck coming from Rangpur hit their motorcycle and three fell onto the ground. They were injured critically at that time.

Locals rescued the injured and took them to Rangpur Medical College Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared Wazed Ali and Shah Alam dead.

Being informed, police recovered the bodies. Kaliganj PS OC Habibur Rahman confirmed the incident.

JASHORE: At least 30 people were injured when a speedy bus crashed into a market due to a puncture of its wheel in Barinagar area of the district on Saturday noon.

Among the injured, some were identified as bus driver Miraj, 32, a resident of Murli Junction in Jashore Town, Nazrul Sheikh of Satkhira Sadar, Saidur Rahman of Kushtia's Kumarkhali, Mostafizur Rahman of Barobazar, Babu, Pakhi Khatun, daughter of Mosharf Hossain, of Abhaynagar Upazila in Jashore and student of Kushtia Islamic University, Mubarak Sheikh, of Kaliganj Upazila of Jhenidah, and Latif Mia.

Barobazar Highway PS OC Manjurul Alam said a speedy bus of 'Rupsa Paribahan' was going to Kushtia from Khulna on Saturday noon. When the vehicle reached Satmile Bazar at around 1:15 pm, the front wheels of the bus punctured and its driver lost control over the steering of the bus.

It then entered the Sonali Bank market, which left several of its passengers injured.

Being informed, police and fire service personnel rushed to the scene and rescued the injured, said the OC.

The injured were treated at a local clinic and the bus driver Miraj was sent to Jashore General Hospital due to his critical condition, the OC added.

MUNSHIGANJ: Two people including a woman have been killed and three others injured in separate road accidents in the district in two days.

A young woman who was in a private car died after being hit by a bus on the Dhaka-Mawa highway in the district on Saturday morning.

The deceased was identified as Fatematuz Zohra Ratri, 25, daughter of Latifur Rahman, a resident of Bank Colony area in Savar of Dhaka.

It was learnt that Ratri went Mawa along with her friends riding by a private car early in the morning. On the way, a bus rammed the private car from behind while the car was standing on the side of the road at around 8 am. Ratri fell on the road from the car at that time, which left her critically injured.

She was rescued by locals and rushed to Munshiganj Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor referred her to Dhaka as her condition deteriorated further. Later on, she succumbed to her injuries while being brought to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) from there.

DMCH Police Outpost In-Charge Bachchu Mia confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this regard.

On the other hand, a young man was killed and three others were injured in a collision between a microbus and a truck on the Dhaka-Chattogram highway in Gazaria Upazila of the district early Friday.

The deceased was identified as Md Emdad Hossain Shawon, 28, hailed from Noakhali District.

According to police and local sources, a speedy truck collided head-on with a microbus in Baoshia Pakhir Mor area on the Dhaka-Chattogram highway early in the morning, which left four persons critically injured.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed them to Gazaria Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Shawon dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

Bhober Char Highway Police Camp In-Charge ASM Rashedul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that legal action will be taken in this connection.

ATRAI, NAOGAON: A man was killed and three others were injured as a three-wheeler (nosimon) overturned on the Naogaon-Natore highway in Atrai Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.

The incident took place in Biharipur area of the upazila at around 8:30 am.

The deceased was identified as Mahabub, 18, son of Rustam Ali, a resident of Sonadanga Village.

According to witness Amanullah Faruque, Mahabub was going to Kashiabari Haat riding on an onion-laden shallow engine-run three-wheeler in the morning. On the way, when he reached a four way crossing in Biharipur area, the three-wheeler overturned on the road after losing its control over the steering, which left its driver Mahabub dead on the spot and three others critically injured.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed them to Atrai Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor referred one of the injured to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital as his condition deteriorated further.

Atrai PS OC Tarqur Rahman Sarker said being informed, police recovered the body of Mahabub.

However, necessary steps will be taken in this regard, the OC added.

KHAGRACHHARI: Two people have been killed when a covered van rammed a CNG-powered auto-rickshaw in Manikchhari Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.

The deceased were identified as Ali Azgar, 32, and Abdul Motaleb, 35, residents of Muniyapukur area of Chattogram.

According to local sources, a CNG-powered auto-rickshaw was going towards Chattogram loaded with mango from Manikchhari Tintyahari in the morning. On the way, a covered van coming from the opposite direction rammed the CNG in Gahitana area at around 8 am. Two persons of the CNG died on the spot. Being informed, police recovered the bodies from the scene.

Manikchhari PS OC Ansarul Karim confirmed the confirmed the incident, adding that legal action will be taken in this connection.

NANDIGRAM, BOGURA: A man was killed in a road accident on the Bogura-Natore highway in Nandigram Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.

The accident took place in Kundarhat Highway PS area on the highway under the upazila at around 6 am.

The deceased was identified as Shahabul Islam, 24, son of Manik Mondal, hailed from Harirampur Village of Bagha Upazila in Rajshahi District.

Quoting locals, police officials said a speedy pickup van collided head-on with a fish-laden auto-rickshaw in the area in the morning when it was going towards Bogura, which left auto-rickshaw driver Shahabul dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

However, the law enforcers have seized the two vehicles, but the pickup van driver managed to flee the scene.

Kundarhat Highway PS OC Abbas Ali confirmed the incident, adding that legal procedures were under process in this regard.

PANCHAGARH: Two young men have been killed in a road accident on the Panchagarh-Tentulia highway in Sadar Upazila of the district on Friday night.

The accident took place in Satmera Dashamail area of the upazila at around 9 pm.

The deceased were identified as Shariful Islam, 25, son of Jonab Ali, and Sheikh Farid, 26, son of Abdul Razzak. Both of them were residents of Shalbahan area under Tentulia Upazila.

Quoting locals, police officials said Farid along with his nephew Shariful was going to his in-law's house at night riding by a motorcycle. When they reached Satmera Dashamail area at around 9 pm, a vehicle rammed their bike coming from the opposite direction, which left the duo dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the bodies and seized the bike from the scene.

Later on, the bodies were sent to Panchagarh Adhunik Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsies.

Tentulia Highway PS OC Zakir Hossain confirmed the incident, adding that legal procedures were under process in this regard.

NARSINGDI: A man was killed in a road accident on the Ghorashal-Panchdona regional highway in Palash Upazila of the district on Friday afternoon.

The incident took place in Bhagdi Kadamtola area on the regional highway of the upazila at around 4:50 pm.

The deceased was identified as Rakib Mia, 22, son of Molli Mia, a resident of Asmandi Char Jhartola area under Sadar Upazila in the district.

According to police and local sources, Rakib was going to Panchdona from Ghorashal in the afternoon riding on his CNG-run auto-rickshaw. When the auto-rickshaw reached Bhagdi Kadamtola area, a speedy private car hit his vehicle coming from the opposite direction, which left the auto-rickshaw driver critically injured.

Later on, locals rescued him, but he succumbed to his injuries on the way to a hospital. Being informed, police recovered the body.

However, the law enforcers have seized the private car, but its driver managed to flee the scene.

Ghorashal Police Outpost Sub-Inspector (SI) Harun-Ur-Rashid confirmed the incident, adding that legal actions would be taken if the deceased's family members file any written complaint in this regard.

JAMALPUR: Four people have been killed and three others injured in a road accident on the Jamalpur-Mymensingh regional highway in Sadar Upazila of the district on Friday noon.

The accident took place in Ranagacha Uttarpara area on the regional highway under the upazila at around 2 pm.

The deceased were identified as Solaiman, 55, Abdul Majid, 48, Joynal Abedin, 42, Sahed Ali, 55. All of them were residents of Kandapara Village under Itail Union in the upazila.

Quoting locals, police officials said a speedy Mymensingh-bound truck hit a battery-run auto-rickshaw coming from the opposite direction in Ranagacha Uttarpara area on the Jamalpur-Mymensingh regional highway at noon, which left one dead on the spot and six other passengers of the auto-rickshaw critically injured.

Jamalpur Sadar PS SI Md Sazzad Hossain said a Mymensingh-bound truck hit the vehicle in the Ranagachha Uttapara area when the four people along with others on a battery-run auto-rickshaw were going to a nearby mosque to perform Jumma prayers, which left them critically injured.

They were rescued by locals and taken to Jamalpur General Hospital, where the attending doctors declared Solaiman and Majid dead while two others died on the way to the MMCH.

Being informed, recovered the bodies.

However, the law enforcers have seized the truck, but its driver managed to flee the scene.

A case was filed with Jamalpur Sadar PS in this regard, the SI added. 