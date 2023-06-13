Maintaining religious harmony stressed





"Since the creation of the country, the communal harmony of all the religions is very excellent, and the people of many religions live in the country in harmonious environment. Their only common identity is Bengali. Through this identity, the people of all religions have been united in the past and worked to deal with the country's crisis, and they have also participated in the Liberation War and finally achieved the Independence", they said.

They made the observations while they were addressing an inter-religion dialogue on Religious Harmony and Awareness held at the hallroom of the Circuit House of the town here on Monday.

Ministry of Religion Affairs arranged the function under the project of Enhancing Religious Harmony and Awareness in cooperation with district administration and Islamic Foundation Bangladesh here.

State Minister Md Faridul Haque Khan, MP, virtually joined the function from his Dhaka office and addressed it as the chief guest.

Superintendent of Police Md Kamal Hossain spoke at the event as the special guest while Deputy Commissioner (DC) Oliur Rahman presided over the ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion State Minister Faridul Haque Khan, MP, said Bangladesh is a country where the people of all faiths have been living in harmonious environment for long.

The government led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has done many development works for the people of all faiths in the last 14 years, he said adding that the government has built religious infrastructures of worship for all religions in the country.

He also urged all to elect Hasina led Awami league again as the government of the country to complete the unfinished works of the country and to build Smart Bangladesh by 2041, a farsighted vision of Sheikh Hasina.

During the open discussion session, a number of Imams, religious teachers, priests, freedom fighters and journalists participated in the function.

DC Oliur Rahman, in his concluding speech, emphasised keeping the communal and religious harmony among all religions to build a peaceful Bangladesh in the days of ahead as the government is very alert to maintain religious harmony anyhow.

All upazila chairmen, UNOs, officers in charge, political leaders, cultural personalities, government officials and civil society members attended the dialogue.



