Agri-fair opens in Kurigram

FULBARI, KURIGRAM, June 12: A three-day long agricultural fair was inaugurated in Fulbari Upazila in the district on Monday.

Fulbari Upzila Agricultural Extension Department organized the fair on the upazila parishad premises in collaboration with the upazila administration.

Kurigram-2 seat MP Ponir Uddin Ahmed inaugurated the fair as the chief guest in the afternoon with Upazila Nirbahi Officer Sumon Das in the chair.

At that time, Upazila Parishad Chairman Golam Rabbani Sarkar, Vice-Chairman Abdul Latif, Agriculture Officer Nilufa Yasmin, Fulbari Police Station OC Fazlur Rahman, Upazila Awami League Vice-President Shahjahan Ali Badsha, General Secretary Ahmed Ali Poddar Ratan, Fulbari Press Club President Adadul Haque were present, among others.