Tuesday, 13 June, 2023, 6:50 PM
Marginal Boro growers deprived of  fair prices at Baraigram

Published : Tuesday, 13 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 78
Our Correspondent

BARAIGRAM, NATORE, June 12: Marginal Boro growers in Baraigram Upazila of the district are deprived of fair prices of their new year's produce due to trading syndication.
According to market sources, this full season for Boro paddy trading, the traders'  syndicate is halting usual trading-scale by making growers hostage to the desire-driven price manipulation.
While growers are not getting their due prices, profits are going to pockets of seasonal millers, Chatal owners, Fariahs and Mahajans. Deprived growers demanded effective market interventions from the government in this regard.
Not only that these local trading syndicate is not allowing traders from other parts of the country. A visit to different paddy haats including Laxmikole Haat and Zonal Haat found such cases. Due to slow trading situation, growers were seen standing along both sides of road displaying their hard farmed paddy for sale. And also dismal presence of wholesalers was noticed. After the day, many growers are going back without sale.
A grower of Kachugari Village Asadul Islam said, "I came with a two-van paddy of Minicat species. The price is poor. and I am going back with it unsold."
He was echoed by another of Khabsa Village Amir Hamza, "Outside wholesalers are not allowed to the haat. We have to reach our paddy to local warehouses. Then they decide prices unilaterally."
A wholesaler from Halsa area of Natore Sadar Upazila Amirul Islam said, "I could not purchase paddy in the face of protest from local traders. So I am going back in a compelling situation."
According to agriculture office sources, a total of 6,014 hectares (ha) of land was brought under Boro cultivation at Baraigram.
Per maund Katari variety is selling at Tk 1,180-1,200 against Tk 1,300-1,400 one week back, Jherashail at Tk 1,100-1,150 against previous Tk 1,250-1,300, and BRRI-29 at Tk 1,050-1,100 against Tk 1,200-1,250.
A grower of Bajitpur Village Hasanul Banna said, the per bigha production costs including plough, fertiliser, insecticide, irrigation, sapling purchase, planting, weeding, cutting, threshing and labour stands at Tk 18,000-19,000. But the farming cost is higher by Tk 8,000-10,000 with lease or contract growers. "We are incurring a loss of Tk 5,000-7,000 per bigha," he added.
He was echoed by  Khorshed Alam Purni, a Jalshuka Village grower, and Abu Raihan, another of Mamudpur Village.
Abu Bakkar Siddique, general secretary of Upazila Rice Mills Owners Association, said, stocks of Aman paddy of the last season are still hoarded in godowns of big traders; that is why they are yet to start purchasing Boro paddy so rapidly;  it may be  the reason behind the slow pace.
 Due to lack of demand, the price has decreased by Tk 100-250 per maund, he added.
Upazila Agriculture Officer Sharmin Sultana said, usually a little price fluctuation takes place at the beginning of the trading season. Besides, the market price can also come down a bit following increased supply of paddy at bazaars, she added.


